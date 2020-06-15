Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Announces Yeokyung Kim as New Section Violinist

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck have announced the appointment of Yeokyung Kim to the position of section second violin, effective June 8, 2020.

Kim was offered the position after the orchestra's October 2019 audition, and she was also a finalist at the May 2019 audition. Kim played with the orchestra as a full-time substitute from September to December 2019, including the orchestra's 2019 European Cities Tour.

Originally from Daegu, South Korea, Yeokyung Kim began violin study at the age of three, and at the age of 12 played as soloist with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. She studied at the Yewon Arts School and Seoul Arts High School, and while there won numerous national solo competitions. Kim received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Seoul National University, and completed an Artist Diploma at the Colburn School in Los Angles in May 2020, where she studied with Martin Beaver. She has participated in the Bowdoin Music Festival Orchestra and the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra, has appeared in concerts throughout Southern California and throughout the United States, and is a member of Delirium Musicum, known for innovative concerts throughout Los Angeles.

"We're delighted to welcome Yeokyung Kim as the newest member of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to contribute to the orchestra's stellar musicmaking," said Melia Tourangeau, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

