Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh CLO to Merge

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The boards of directors of Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera (CLO) and Pittsburgh Public Theater (PPT) have voted to merge organizations. The first full season of the merged companies is slated to debut in January 2027, with programming expected to be announced in the fall.

Their joint statement read, "We are thrilled to share that the Boards of Directors of Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater have voted to form a new, unified organization. This theater will be a dynamic destination in the city’s Cultural District as part of the broader downtown revitalization already underway, energizing audiences of all ages and perspectives with inventive, year-round programming.

This decision follows more than a year of exploration, analysis and candid and courageous conversations about the possibility of creating a novel model, while continuing to honor the rich legacies of both PPT and CLO."