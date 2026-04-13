ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Close Pittsburgh Public Theater 51st Season

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Public Theater has revealed its summer programming, set to close its 51st season, including an upcoming production of Once On This Island, and more!

PUBLIC PRESENTS: ALUMNI THEATER COMPANY'S ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Pittsburgh Public Theater will present Alumni Theater Company's production of Once on This Island as part of the Public Presents series - a platform dedicated to amplifying the region's most compelling emerging voices and community-rooted theater makers. Once on This Island, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the Caribbean folk tale of Rosa Guy, follows Ti Moune, a young peasant girl whose love and courage move even the gods. Rich with music, dance, and humanity, this production brings the beloved story to life through the artistry of Alumni Theater Company.

SUMMER SESSIONS: THEATER EDUCATION FOR THE YOUNG AND YOUNG AT HEART

This summer, Pittsburgh Public Theater opens its doors once again for Summer Sessions - a beloved series of theater education programs serving young people and lifelong learners across the Pittsburgh region. From classes that build acting fundamentals to reimagining classic works and creating original performances, Summer Sessions offer an immersive, professional-caliber learning environment rooted in the same artistic standards that have defined The Public for five decades.

Offered at accessible price points and designed to meet students where they are - in skill, in background, and in aspiration - Summer Sessions is more than a program. It is a pipeline. Alumni of Summer Sessions have gone on to study at leading conservatories, join regional theater companies, and return to Pittsburgh stages as professionals. For many, the O'Reilly Theater was the first place they ever felt at home on a stage.

"Three years ago, Summer Sessions did not exist. Last year, a generous donor funded it fully. It is clear, with current registration and support that we ALL value and understand the importance of youth summer programming at The Public. As a forever theater kid myself (Gene Kelly Award Winner 1998), with excitement, I remain committed to ensuring we remain deeply connected with young people and adults from all communities," said Director of Participation & Public Partnerships Dominique Briggs.

Registration for Summer Sessions is now open. Full program details, schedules, and enrollment information are available at PPT.org/Summer.

"TURNING THE PAGE": 50th ANNIVERSARY BOOK LAUNCH & FUNDRAISER - MAY 7 AT THE O'REILLY THEATER

On Thursday, May 7, Pittsburgh Public Theater will gather its community for "Turning the Page" - an intimate and celebratory evening marking the release of The Public's official 50th Anniversary commemorative book at the O'Reilly Theater.

The evening will honor fifty plus years of stories - the productions that defined a city's cultural identity, the artists who graced our stage, the staff who built something remarkable, and the audiences who made it all possible. Remarks, tributes, and the joy of shared memory will fill The O'Reilly in a way only this community can.

Turning the Page will also feature a special Spotlight Moment - a direct appeal to those gathered to invest in the future of Pittsburgh Public Theater's youth and education programming. Every dollar raised will fund Summer Sessions scholarships, Public Presents community productions, and the continued cultivation of the next generation of artists and audiences who will fill The O'Reilly's seats in future years.

Longtime supporter John Woffington shared, "I started my teaching career at North Allegheny High School back in the late 60s. I enjoyed what I was doing, but something was missing. Then Pittsburgh Public Theater came into existence. Their first production was The Glass Menagerie which just happened to be required reading in my drama class. My students loved it. The script came alive for them. For the next 30+ years I hauled a busload to the theater every season. After I retired, I ushered with my wife. An investment in Summer Sessions is a great way to ensure the tradition continues."

John and Judy Woffington serve on the Planning Committee for Turning the Page. Judy is also the chair of the Gold Standard Experience - a unique surprise giveaway opportunity during the event.

Turning the Page is sold out but is accepting names on the waitlist. To donate, sponsor, and/or express interest in attending, or to support The Public's youth and education programming, please contact donorrelations@PPT.org or visit PPT.org/Launch.