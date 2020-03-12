Pittsburgh Public Theater Cancels Remainder Of AMERICAN SON

Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, Managing Director Lou Castelli, and Pittsburgh Public Theater's Board of Directors today announced that the company's production of American Son has been canceled due to the city's concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Directed by Justin Emeka, The Public's production of American Son has been in previews since last week and was scheduled to open on Friday, March 13. Opening night and the entire run of the show have been canceled. Ticket holders may call the Box Office (412.316.1600) to discuss options.

According to Ms. Kaminski, "We are so proud of the artists and community members who have come together to tell this incredible story, and we're heartbroken to not be able to share it further."

Set in a police station where a mother and father are waiting for information about their son, Pittsburgh Public Theater's production of American Son stars Bianca LaVerne Jones, David Whalen, Michael Patrick Trimm, and Guiesseppe Jones.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You