Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces February Reading of Justin Emeka's ROMEO N JULIET

Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced Public PlayTime's February reading: Justin Emeka's ROMEO N JULIET, February 18-21, 2021. Mr. Emeka serves as The Public's Resident Director and now brings his adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the screen in a virtual theater experience audiences will never forget.

In addition to the benefit reading, Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski and Mr. Emeka have curated a series of events to celebrate this premiere including a Public Town Hall (Seeing Shakespeare Through Brown Eyes) and Creative Workshop for artists (Making Shakespeare Black). These events will take place over the course of two weeks via Vimeo and Zoom. Donations for access to the benefit reading start at $10 and both the Town Hall and Workshop are free of charge with advanced registration. For more information and registration, please see the descriptions below.

CLASSICS N'AT BENEFIT READING: ROMEO N JULIETAdapted and Directed by Justin Emeka February 18-21, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Theater's Resident Director Justin Emeka (Sweat, American Son) returns to the Public's digital stage to share his robust retelling of literature's most revered romance. ROMEO N JULIET reimagines Shakespeare's classic as an earnest love story amidst feuding African-American and Black Immigrant communities. In this Verona, the Prince travels with guards who resemble members of the Black Panther Party, Sister Laurence wields power and wisdom through her unshakable faith, and Romeo and Juliet learn that to love one another fully is a revolutionary act. While remaining faithful to Shakespeare's language and story, this adaptation is a sensitive, lean retelling that centers Black culture and characters, and speaks directly to Justin's expertise and vision for reimagining classic works for modern audiences.

Classics N'at is presented by PNC.

PUBLIC TOWN HALL: SEEING SHAKESPEARE THROUGH BROWN EYESA Conversation with Resident Director Justin Emeka Thursday February 25 at 7:30pm via ZoomAttendance is free with registration

When Shakespeare wrote and produced plays like Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Julius Caesar, he took well-known, beloved myths and stories and reimagined them to entertain and inspire his contemporary artists and audiences. Join us to discuss the concept and creation of Resident Director Justin Emeka 's adaptation of ROMEO N JULIET, and his vision for honoring Shakespeare's plays and legacy by reimagining classic works to incorporate Black culture and perspective in order to engage audiences and artists in a new way. Mr. Emeka will draw from his essay, "Seeing Shakespeare Through Brown Eyes," featured in Sharrell Luckett's Black Acting Methods. This conversation will be co-hosted by Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski and Managing Director Lou Castelli.

Registration is now open and is free of charge. Click HERE for details.

CREATIVE WORKSHOP: MAKING SHAKESPEARE BLACK WITH Justin Emeka A New Way to Engage the Classics for Black and Brown ArtistsSaturday February 27, 1-2:30pm via ZoomAttendance is free with registration