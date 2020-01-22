Pittsburgh Opera Presents CARMEN

Set in 1830 Seville, Spain, Carmen is a roller-coaster of lust, deception, and murder. Fiery gypsy Carmen, who lives her life to the fullest, can have any man she wants. But when she seduces naïve Corporal Don José, she gets more than she bargains for.

Carmen works in a cigarette factory. When a knife fight with another employee leads to her arrest, she charms Corporal Don José into letting her escape. Like a moth drawn to a flame, Don José forsakes his military career and the innocent peasant girl Micaëla for a life on the lam with Carmen and a band of smugglers.

Never one to settle down, the passionate Carmen gets bored with Don José and becomes involved with the glamourous, testosterone-filled bullfighter Escamillo. Left with nothing, Don José decides that if he can't have Carmen, no one can.

Full of magnetic melodies, colorful costumes, and tragic twists, you'll fall in love with Georges Bizet's one-and-only Carmen.

The opera is sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage.

Pittsburgh Opera's annual Student Matinee will introduce 2,500+ school students grades 3-12 to this lively, colorful opera on Thursday, April 2nd at the Benedum Center. Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists take lead roles in the Student Matinee, and are accompanied by the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra. Tickets are $11, and are reserved through Pittsburgh Opera's Education Department. For more information, please contact Marilyn Michalka Egan, Ph.D., Director of Education, at 412-281-0912, ext. 242.





