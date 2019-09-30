Pittsburgh Musical Theater Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

With a "crash of drums and a flash of light", Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will dazzle the Byham Theater in October. Presented by Pittsburgh Musical Theater's Richard E. Rauh Conservatory as they continue their annual collaborative production with Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School (CAPA) orchestra.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 & 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27., 101 Sixth St., downtown.

Single tickets start as low as $18 and can be purchased by calling 412-456-6666 or visiting trustarts.org. Group rates are available for these performances by contacting the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at 412-471-6930 or groupsales@pgharts.org.

A special student matinee will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24th. Tickets for this performance are $12 each, with one free ticket included for every 25 purchased. Contact Pittsburgh Musical Theater directly at 412-539-0900 for booking and availability.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph... is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

Joseph... is a special presentation by the students of the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory, backed by the CAPA Orchestra, and fully produced by the professional artists of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. The show will feature 60 Rauh Conservatory students and a 70-piece CAPA Orchestra.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You