Pittsburgh Humanities Festival Announced For March 2022

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Humanities Center at Carnegie Mellon University are pleased to announce the in-person programming line-up for the 2022 Pittsburgh Humanities Festival presented by Citizens.

The festival, now in its seventh year, will bring together internationally acclaimed artists and performers with community leaders, academics, and change-makers from Pittsburgh and beyond for a carefully curated, thought-provoking mix of intimate conversations. Learn about our city's history, policy and politics, Kennywood, racial inequities, drag culture, Shakespeare, food, art, and more as we explore what it means to be human. Festival events take place at various locations within Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

The festival showcases presenters and events through three main programming categories- featured events, core conversations and public open call. In addition, more associated events will be announced, including a festival after-party.

2022 Pittsburgh Humanities Festival Featured Events

Ali Stroker

TRUST Cabaret Series

Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Avenue

Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Ms. Stroker has appeared on television in various roles and she has performed solo concerts on prestigious stages including The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, and New York City's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall. Ms. Stroker is an honorary board member of The National Disability Theatre. Ms. Stroker's motto, "Turning Your Limitations into Your Opportunities," is part of her mission to improve the lives of everyone through the arts.

Sh!tfaced Shakespeare

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, March 25, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Byham Theater, 101 6th Street

The show features a rotating cast of the finest classically trained actors, the choicest cuts of Shakespearian classics, and more inebriated antics than you can shake a weather beaten bull's pizzle at! Sh!t-faced Shakespeare is the unique theatrical experience that has left audiences roaring in the aisles the world over.

For the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare presents the classic tale of four Athenian lovers lost in the woods and one antic fairy bent on creating mayhem and mixed up lust. Please enjoy A Midsummer Night's Dream and Shakespeare responsibly!

An Evening with Dulcé Sloan

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Byham Theater, 101 6th Street

Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest rising voices in comedy. Bust Magazine calls her "comedy gold" while Indiewire describes her as "a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy." She was included in Variety Magazine's prestigious "Top 10 Comedians To Watch" list, and SLiNK Magazine just crowned her "The New Queen of Comedy." Rolling Stone recently hailed her as one of the "10 Comedians You Need to Know" declaring "she speaks and they simply fall in line behind her."

Full listing and descriptions of each Conversation available at TrustArts.org/Humanities.

Access fourteen events with one purchase! For just $10 ($5 for students), your 2022 Core Conversations Pass opens the door to fourteen wide-ranging conversations in the Trust Arts Education Center, March 26-27. Every presentation includes a Q&A segment with the audience, inviting you to be part of the conversation.

Ticket prices for Featured Events vary. For pricing and to purchase tickets, visit TrustArts.org/Humanities, the Box Office at Theater Square, or call (412) 456-6666.



Know Before You Go: Vaccination and Masking Protocols for Cultural District Events

Please visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website TrustArts.org for information on safety and health event and venue entry policies: TrustArts.org/Welcome.