Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Performances for Chita Rivera: A Legendary Celebration Are Rescheduled to July

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that due to Chita Rivera recently testing positive for COVID-19, Ms. Rivera's upcoming TRUST Cabaret Series performances Chita Rivera: A Legendary Celebration, on Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Avenue, have been rescheduled.

Ms. Rivera's rescheduled performance dates at the Greer Cabaret Theater are Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 7:00pm performances on both evenings. www.trustarts.org/production/71867/chita-a-legendary-celebration

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and The Visit and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven, and Mr. Wonderful. Ms. Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is a Kennedy Center Honor recipient.

Tickets purchased from those dates will be valid for the new dates and time. Guests can retain their tickets and all guests will be contacted. For questions, please contact Pittsburgh Cultural Trust guest services at 412-456-6666. For more information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presentations, visit TrustArts.org and TrustArts.org/Welcome.