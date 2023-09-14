Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reveals 2024 Season For Children's Theater Series And Bridge Theater Series

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced subscriptions are on sale for the Children's Theater Series and Bridge Theater Series 2024 season taking place throughout the Cultural District. Families are invited to experience the wonder and play of the Children's Theater Series and to embark on the conquests and mysteries of the Bridge Theater Series. Two of the seven shows will be part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival in May 2024, with sensory-friendly performances available.

Families can choose three or more shows between both series to create a custom package with the Build-Your-Own Subscription option (starting at $30) Subscriptions to the Children's and Bridge Theater series are available by calling 412-456-1390 or online at TrustArts.org/Kids. Groups of 10+ can order tickets by calling 412-471-6930 or visit TrustArts.org/groupsales. To purchase tickets in person, visit the Box Office at Theater Square located at 655 Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

Single tickets to the Children's Theater Series and Bridge Theater Series will go on sale in November 2023.

In addition to their seats, season ticket holders receive great benefits including great savings on additional single tickets, select restaurant discounts, and the exclusive subscriber ability to exchange their tickets to another performance or production at any time prior to the show. This season of ultimate family theater is full of exciting adventures, captivating stories, humor, and plenty of surprises!

Interviews with Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Staff, artists, and creative team available upon request.

2024 CHILDREN'S THEATER SERIES

The Rainbow Fish

Feb 24, 2024 | Byham Theater

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia | mermaidtheatre.ca/tours

Experience the enchanting tale of a magnificent fish with silver scales and a heart of gold who learns the importance of sharing his most prized possession. Through innovative puppetry, stunning scenic effects, and original music, this story, adapted from Marcus Pfister's book, has become an international publishing phenomenon. Even the youngest child will be captivated by this sparkling tale.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains black light puppetry, voiceover narration, and music.

Dog Man: The Musical

Apr 13 – 14, 2024 | Byham Theater

TheaterWorks USA | twusa.org



Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold take to the stage with an epic musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO! But can Dog Man save the city, catch the world's most evil cat, and finish before lunchtime? The show is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, who collaborated on the Emmy-winning series Peg + Cat on PBS, TheaterWorksUSA's Click, Clack, Moo, and Clifford The Big Red Dog on PBS and Amazon. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains music, singing, dancing, and puppetry.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster

May 17 – 19, 2023 | Byham Theater

*Sensory-Friendly performance will take place Sunday, May 19 at 3:30 PM.

Manual Cinema | manualcinema.com



Leonardo is a terrible monster. He tries so hard to be scary, but he just… isn't. Then Leonardo finds Sam, the most scaredy-cat kid in the world. Will Leonardo finally get to scare the tuna salad out of someone? Or will it be the start of an unlikely friendship? The plot thickens when this pair meets Kerry and Frankenthaler, an even scaredier-cat and her monster friend. Kerry and Sam need to make a big decision: will they just be scaredy cats or can they become friends? Experience the bold color and visual rhythm of Mo Willems' work brought to life as puppets, props, and songs unfold before your eyes and on the big screen above!

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 3+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains some loud sounds, flashing lights, and furry monster puppets.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster is also a part of the 2024 EQT Children's Theater Festival. Tickets to this production may be purchased as part of a subscription to the 2024 season now. Single tickets for Festival productions will go on sale in February 2024 with the full Festival announcement.

2024 BRIDGE THEATER SERIES

Call of the Wind: Illustrated Edition

Jan 20, 2024 | Byham Theater

Theatre Heroes | theatreheroes.org

Experience the live stage adaptation of Jack London's timeless tale. This multimedia production combines storytelling and live performance with mesmerizing projected illustrations to bring to life the story of Buck, a magnificent hybrid of a St. Bernard and Scottish Collie. After being abducted from his pampered life and forced to work as a sled dog during the gold rush, Buck discovers the primal power of his ancestors in this exhilarating multimedia journey.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains video, music, and some loud and unexpected sounds.

Song of the North

Feb 17, 2024 | Byham Theater

Kingorama | kingorama.com/song-of-the-north

Song of the North is a large-scale, cinematic performance combining the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation to tell the courageous tale of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia, who must use all her strengths and talents to rescue her beloved, Bijan, from a perilous predicament of her own making and help prevent a war. This epic love story employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets and a talented ensemble of nine actors and puppeteers, all of which come together to create a spectacular experience that advances the themes of unity, collaboration, and experimentation through performance and story.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains cinematic shadow puppetry, music, dialogue, and unexpected sounds.

Blizzard

Apr 6–7, 2024 | Byham Theater

Cirque FLIP Fabrique | flipfabrique.com

Experience the magic of winter through the eyes of Cirque FLIP Fabrique. This mesmerizing show takes you on a poetic and thrilling journey through the season, featuring talented circus performers, original live music, and stunning visuals. Get lost in a moment of wonder with Blizzard, the show that's taking the stage by storm!

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains music, cirque, acrobatics, and surprise moments.

Finding North

May 17 –19, 2024 | August Wilson African American Cultural Center

*Sensory-Friendly performance will take place Sunday, May 19 at 10:30 AM.

A collaboration between David Gonzalez and Daniel Carlton | https://davidgonzalez.com/finding-north/

Finding North brings to life the powerful stories of the strivings, sacrifices, and dreams of John P. Parker, a former enslaved man who dedicated his life to helping enslaved people escape through the Underground Railroad in southern Ohio. Drawing on historical research and oral history, Parker's stories blend with other contemporary community members searching for haven, captivating the audience with conversations of prejudice, privilege, and freedom in America.

Age Recommendation: Best for ages 7+. The show takes place in a darkened theater and contains storytelling, music, and surprise moments.

Finding North is also a part of the 2024 EQT Children's Theater Festival. Tickets to this production may be purchased as part of a subscription to the 2024 season now. Single tickets for Festival productions will go on sale in February 2024 with the full Festival announcement.