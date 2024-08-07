Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Names Brooke Horejsi Chief Programming And Engagement Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram has announced that Brooke Horejsi has been named the organization's new Chief Programming and Engagement Officer.

Horejsi fills a new and critical role at the Cultural Trust, overseeing the organization's Programming, Arts Education, and Strategic Partnerships & Community Engagement departments. She is tasked with reimagining and strengthening programming at the Trust, expanding ties to the community, ensuring financial and operational sustainability, and continuing to foster a collaborative and performance-driven environment among staff.

"Brooke's diverse career experience makes her a natural fit for this new leadership position at the Cultural Trust," said Ingram. "We are thrilled with her appointment and look forward to the positive impact she will make in Pittsburgh."

"I'm so pleased to join the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust team and become a part of such a creatively thriving community," said Horejsi.

Horejsi's latest role was as a Senior Consultant with TRG Arts, one of the nation's leading consulting firms for arts analytics. Prior to that role, she held leadership positions in numerous multi-disciplinary organizations, including most recently as the Assistant Dean for Art & Creative Engagement and Executive Director of UtahPresents at the University of Utah. She also brings commercial theater experience to the role, having started her career in performance booking and tour management for major children's entertainment shows.

Horejsi has also served as adjunct faculty, grant panelist, advisor, and board member for numerous organizations. She has Bachelor of Arts degrees in Spanish, English, and Theater from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts degree in Arts Administration from the University of Oregon.

In her personal time, after living in the high desert of the mountain west in recent years, Horejsi looks forward to exploring the extensive trails and parks located in the surrounding lush green hills of the Pittsburgh region.

The Trust worked in partnership with the national executive search firm, Isaacson, Miller, Inc. on this leadership recruitment.

Comments