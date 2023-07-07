Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hosts Summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host the summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring an array of free events at over 15 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries and other various indoor and outdoor locations and public spaces throughout the Cultural District.

“This Crawl is a wonderful way to enjoy summertime in the Cultural District,” says Kristin Baker, Program Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement – Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Our spectacular galleries at 820 Liberty Gallery (Traveling While Black), 707 Penn Gallery (Seen & Heard), and SPACE Gallery (Taking Up Space) are making their Crawl debut, and I encourage everyone to visit. From double dutch lessons with the Double Dutch Swing Squad, Radiant Hall's art show featuring over 30 artists, to a breaking class led by Randal Miller, we have something for everyone. Our Crawl After Dark event is sure to be a lot of fun; Live Band Karaoke featuring Chief Bake & TwentyBands; this is a chance for everyone to show off their vocal abilities and perform with a live band.”

Feature events at the Trust Arts Education Center include Fundamentals of Breaking – Movement Workshop by Randal Miller, a workshop that will teach the four basic elements of breakdance by a master of the dance form. Guests will have access to this workshop in the movement room on the 2nd floor. In the main room of the 4th floor, there will be Radiant Works: a pop-up exhibit from Radiant Hall Studios that features the work of over 30 local artists.

The Crawl will conclude with the lively After Dark event: Live Band Karaoke at Peirce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring Chief Bake & TwentyBands.

The 2023 Summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District includes four featured exhibits at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: Seen & Heard, a longing to transcend the barriers that have historically marginalized and silenced certain voices within the artistic and cultural landscape, featuring works by several contemporary Black woman artists with ties to the Pittsburgh-region at 707 Penn Gallery. Traveling While Black, at 820 Gallery by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, an immersive virtual reality experience on traveling as a black American throughout history. Vantage Points by United Visual Artists at Wood Street Galleries presents technologic installations on perspective and perception. The Juried Visual Art Exhibition at SPACE, continues with works by 30 regional artists centered around the theme of Taking Up Space and was featured during the 2023 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.



Other visual and public art events include Architects of Air: Daedalum, sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union, a multi-sensory light, color, and sound experience in an inflatable, walk-in sculpture known as a “luminarium.” The luminarium transports guests into another world. Cavernous domes, enchanting tunnels, and captivating pods beckon guests of all ages to explore this artistic phenomenon. Daedalum is located at The Backyard at 8th & Penn sponsored by the Giant Eagle Foundation through the summer and will be open until 9 p.m. during the Crawl. Tickets are required and may be purchased for this exhibit by vistiting TrustArts.org.

Additional Crawl stops to be enjoyed featuring Cultural District partners are Radiant Works, a pop-up exhibit of local art by Radiant Hall, a group show featuring the art of the love, Pittsburgh Dream Team Group, Pop-Improv Comedy Shows by Arcade Comedy Theater, Memories & Inspiration: Gallery Talk and Poetry Reading at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, an artistic inquiry and conversation about poverty titled Abolish Poverty by Neighborhood Legal Services, a Summer Art Sale from students and alumni of Urban Pathways Charter School, a symbolic exhibition of pottery and painting titled Art of Earth: Scott Cornish and Conrad Quesen of Quesen Art Studio, Handmade Jewelry Pop Up With beanepôle bijoux by Fresh Nostalgia Boutique, and Market Square Night Market by Pittsburgh Downtown Partnerships.

The summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is presented by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.



To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District, visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.

Guests are encouraged to visit TrustArts.org/Welcome prior to visiting the Cultural District for the latest information on venue entry requirements, safety, and security. Independently-operated venues participating in the Crawl may have their own protocols in place.