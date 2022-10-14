Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE

The pack is back and on a roll to the Benedum Center January 21 and 22, 2023.

Oct. 14, 2022  
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" an action-packed, music-filled production.

The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road, and they are ready to roll to Pittsburgh. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all five performances are on sale Friday, October 14th, and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup, who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

Tickets and Information: PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is back and on a roll to Pittsburgh. Performance dates and times: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, January 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Location: Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Benedum Center is a project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.


Tickets start at $31.25. Tickets are available at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's official ticket sources: TrustArts.org, by calling guest services at 412-456-6666, or in person during box office hours at the Benedum Center box office, 237 7th Street.

V.I.P.: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $161-25-$171.25. The VIP Package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.


