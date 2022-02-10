Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Current and Upcoming 2022 Visual Arts Exhibitions, Artist Talks, Openings

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offers visual arts experiences year-round at galleries located throughout the Cultural District showcasing works by contemporary artists - with local, regional, national, and international affiliations and recognitions.

Current and upcoming visual arts exhibitions/events, February-May, 2022

The Border is a Weapon



A group exhibition of five contemporary artists from the United States/Mexico Border

937 Gallery

937 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

January 28 through April 10, 2022

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm

Artist Talk:

On Tuesday February 22, at 7:30 p.m. EST there will be a Virtual Artist Panel Talk with Jose Diaz, Chief Curator of the Andy Warhol Museum, with artists Maritza Bautista, Angel Calabres, Juan de Dios Mora, Jose Villalobos and curator Gil Rocha of The Border is a Weapon. The event will take place on Zoom and is open to the public, and will be recorded. Register here through Eventbrite:

Other Border Wall Project presents 'The Border is a Weapon / La Frontera es un Arma' Curated by Gil Rocha and featuring Maritza Bautista, Angel Calabres, Juan de Dios Mora, Daniela Madrigal, and Jose Villalobos

The Border is a Weapon is a special exhibition to illuminate artwork from and about the U.S./Mexico border region curated by Laredo-based artist and educator Gil Rocha and presented by Other Border Wall Project, a Pittsburgh-based art collective making creative resistance to borders. The exhibition features work by Maritza Bautista, Angel Cabrales, Juan de Dios Mora, Daniela Madrigal, and Jose Villalobos. The artwork includes sculpture, installation, photography, video, and works on paper. A new performance by Jose Villalobos titled "LENGUA" premiered during the opening.

Gil Rocha previously visited Pittsburgh in 2019, invited by Other Border Wall and Camilo Ruiz to lead a community mural workshop. The resulting mural, titled "Disrespecting the Border/Irrespetando la frontera" is currently on display inside Hillman Library at the University of Pittsburgh.

Other Border Wall Project is a team of three artists - Tereneh Idia, Leah Patgorski, and Jennifer Myers - who formed in the early months of the Trump administration to create work in opposition to the proposed border wall.

The Border is a Weapon would not be possible without the support of The Opportunity Fund, The McKinney Charitable Trust, the A.W. Mellon Educational and Charitable Trust Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation, and individual donors.

OTHER BORDER WALL PROJECT www.otherborderwallproject.com

BRAIN BONE BLOOD



by DS Kinsel

707 Gallery

707 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

February 16 through May 15, 2022

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm

Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., free and open to the public.

BRAIN BONE BLOOD is a solo exhibition by DS Kinsel that presents a collection of artifacts exploring abstracted anatomy, jujuism, and the amalgamation of identities.

BRAIN BONE BLOOD primarily presents a wide ranging set of canvas paintings depicting bold epicene forms. Each work presents a unique subject experiencing dissection, forcing an act of sacrifice of these unfamiliar bodies across diptychs, triptychs, and quadriptych. Bold brush strokes, text based pattern, and intense surface texture are the most present feature paintings by Kinsel. BRAIN BONE BLOOD not only acts as a title for this collection, but a sacred hymn repeated across the paintings in the act of spellcasting. Turning these obvious art objects into totems that display easily accessible conjurations of an unknown magic. Entirely new, this collection of paintings has never been shown publicly.

The additional artifacts featured in the exhibition serve as totems that demonstrate a symphony of personal stories. Reflecting the various ideas, techniques, and physical experiences held inside our BRAINS BONES and BLOOD.

Matthew Schreiber | New Work



Wood Street Galleries

601 Wood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

September 11, 2021 through March 13, 2022

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm

Matthew Schreiber producer artwork in a wide variety of media, including drawing, performance, sculpture, video, and light. Explore two floors, and three new installations, at Wood Street Galleries, incorporating all of these media intertwined with physics, technology, and the exploration of perception. Works include Double Gemini, a major new laser sculpture commission specially for Wood Street Galleries, along with a video installation, Summoner, and a dark space, Gift Shop.

FRILLS: Glories, Excess, and Getting Weird



SPACE

812 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

December 29, 2021 through February 27, 2022

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm

FRILLS: Glories, Excess, and Getting Weird is a contemporary art exhibition featuring work that subverts common notions of extravagance by playing with the boundaries between frill and the plainness of everyday life. Each artist sources materials from their personal experiences and domestic surrounding both mundane and intimate. The banality of these objects is transformed through embellishment and decoration, revealing how frills are a necessary form of human processing that allows for greater appreciation and rediscovery of the forms, memories, and objects that surround us.

InVisible



The Coloured Section Black Artists' Collective

820 Liberty

820 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

November 19, 2021 through February 13, 2022

Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 11am-8pm; Sunday: 11am-5pm

www.TrustArts.org

Artist Talk: February 11, 2022, 6 to 8pm

Featuring The Coloured Section artists Tomi Adebayo, Jameelah Platt & Amun Ray and Willy James (WQED). Moderated by Zeal Eva. Free & open to the public. Watch virtually on IG @thecolouredsectionarts

InVisible, an art exhibition centered on mental health from the Black perspective, features painting, sculpture, performance, multimedia installations, and poetry by 12 artists. The work highlights artists' personal battles with mental health and explores vices, remedies, mental health practices, therapy, medications, coping mechanisms, and triggers.

Artists also present works inspired by situations that cause Black people to feel invisible, such as casual racism, microaggressions, narrative changes, and false diversity movements.

Learn more about The Coloured Section Black Artists' Collective at colouredsection.us/invisible.