Pittsburgh CLO's Holiday Giving Guide Announced

Pittsburgh CLO is putting some musical theater joy into the world in a new way this year with their Holiday Giving Guide!

"2020 has been a challenging year for Pittsburgh CLO and all the performing organizations in our city forced to cancel performances because of the pandemic," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer. "The vocal support of patrons yearning for live musical theater has kept the CLO board and staff focused on the future. The Holiday Giving Guide is but one way we are striving to keep providing our dedicated patrons some musical theater enjoyment this holiday season as we all hope for a brighter 2021."

Pittsburgh CLO has musical theater ideas for everyone on your list:

THEATERGRAMS: GIVE THE GIFT OF LIVE PERFORMANCEHave you ever wanted to be serenaded by the Phantom of the Opera? How about a special shout-out from the Piragua Guy from IN THE HEIGHTS? What about a belt-y Happy Birthday from our very own Ethel Merman TheaterGrams are now available! You can get an exclusive video message from your favorite Pittsburgh CLO performer delivered straight to your phone or email. Not only do TheaterGrams spread cheer to their recipients, they give our Pittsburgh CLO artists a chance to share their talents directly with fans.

When asked why she decided to participate in TheaterGrams, Christine Laitta , veteran CLO Cabaret performer said, "I miss performing so much, and the added bonus is I love that I can help people celebrate family and friends with a gift that will brighten their days over and over."

ONLINE STORE: Pittsburgh CLO APPAREL & MORE!Due to popular demand, Pittsburgh CLO and the CLO Academy just launched an Online Store . Some of the most sought after items our patrons would usually purchase from our merchandise tables in the Benedum lobby are now available via our store website. Choose from dozens of merchandise items from t-shirts to ball caps to hats and scarfs. You are certain to find something special for the CLO lover on your list.

GIFT CERTIFICATES AND GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONSAlong with these latest offerings, the Holiday Giving Guide makes it easy to purchase annual holiday favorites: Gift Certificates and Gift Subscriptions . Gift Certificates for Pittsburgh CLO make the perfect gift for those special someones - parents, employees and that hard-to-shop-for friend! Our 2021 Summer Season marks 75 years of bringing you Broadway's best here at home, so we're going all out with the best shows we could imagine! Gift a Pick-3 Subscription and allow your Gift Recipient to choose the shows that are best for them upon redeeming their Gift Subscription OR treat them to all six Summer Season shows with our 6-Show Premium Package

Memorial and honorary donations are wonderful ways to pay tribute to a loved one or friend orcelebrate a special occasion. Any donation can be designated as a memorial or honorary gift. We will acknowledge your thoughtful gesture to the family or individual you have honored.

Not only will these one-of-kind gifts make your loved ones feel extra special this year, your purchase helps support our extraordinary Pittsburgh CLO artists - the heart and soul of our business!



To purchase your gifts, visit: pittsburghCLO.org/GivingGuide or call 412-281-2822.