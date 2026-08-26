Kelly Strayhorn Theater Unveils Fall 2026 Season Featuring Maree ReMalia, Freshworks & More

NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kelly Strayhorn Theater has announced its Fall 2026 season and 2026-27 programming theme, “For Each Other,” continuing the organization's 25th anniversary celebration with performances, exhibitions and community events centered on gathering, connection and creating for one another.

“Such a theme embraces a radical love and deep humanity that makes our world better,” said KST Artistic Communications Manager & Writer Mingsi Ma. “When those whose stories have too often gone untold are seen and heard, we create a more inclusive world for everyone. This is what we want to see and create at KST.”

Among the season's centerpieces is the world premiere of Maree ReMalia's WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER (WOWEO), exploring grief, memory and joy in relation to adoption. Co-directed by Adil Mansoor and produced by and created with Hatch Arts Collective, the work will receive three performances October 23-24.

The premiere will be accompanied by additional programming exploring the work's themes. A Community Dinner with ReMalia will be held October 5, followed by Acts of Remembrance, a movement, writing and speaking workshop led by ReMalia and sound designer David Bernabo, on October 7.

KST will also present Remind Me, My Dream, a visual arts exhibition curated by Sara Tang in partnership with JADED, Pittsburgh's first Asian American and Pacific Islander artist collective. Running October 23 through December 18, the exhibition brings together artists exploring loss, grief, belonging and the creation of community.

Two works-in-progress will be presented through KST's Freshworks program. Mal MacKenzie's AURA, running October 2-3, follows a mother navigating grief and acceptance alongside her trans child through an AI chatbot. Thai American artist lys scott will present chronicles of a crazy girl November 6-7, grounding music in local roots, identity and belonging.

Returning seasonal programming includes Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure on October 31 and Suite Life. This year's Suite Life will feature youth artists from Alumni Theater Company, with musical direction by saxophonist Yoko Suzuki and direction by ATC Artistic Director Monteze Freeland.

The event will also introduce the Suite Life Paradigm Awards, honoring performing artists and behind-the-scenes creatives working in music and dance throughout Greater Pittsburgh. Public nominations are open through September 7, with recipients set to be announced in October and honored during the Suite Life VIP Reception.

“Just as our namesakes challenged artistic boundaries, Paradigm awardees are reimagining what is next across our region,” said Programming Manager Sarah Gilmer. “The Paradigm Awards celebrate our interconnectedness, with institutions and artists working together to sustain a thriving arts ecology.”

Throughout the season, KST Mutual Aid Residents Dreams of Hope and Balafon West African Dance Ensemble will continue offering music, dance and theater workshops and classes.

Fall programming will take place at Kelly Strayhorn Theater and KST's Alloy Studios in Pittsburgh, with events offered through KST's Pay What Moves You pricing model.

See the Fall 2026 programming below.

Freshworks: Mal MacKenzie, AURA

October 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.

KST's Alloy Studios, 5530 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $15-$30

Playwright Mal MacKenzie's work-in-progress follows a mother navigating grief and acceptance alongside her trans child through an AI chatbot. Performances will include post-show discussions.

Community Dinner With Maree ReMalia

October 5 at 6 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $0-$25

Co-presented by KST and Hatch Arts Collective, the Community Dinner will offer audiences an opportunity to explore ReMalia's creative process and raise awareness of adoption experiences ahead of the world premiere of WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER.

Acts of Remembrance Workshop With Maree ReMalia and David Bernabo

October 7 at 6 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $10-$25

ReMalia and sound designer David Bernabo will lead a movement, writing and speaking workshop engaging with themes surrounding memory and adoption. The event is co-presented by KST and Hatch Arts Collective.

Maree ReMalia: WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER

October 23 at 7:30 p.m.; October 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $20-$35

ReMalia's WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER will receive its world premiere, exploring grief, memory and joy in relation to adoption. The production is co-directed by Adil Mansoor and produced by and created with Hatch Arts Collective.

The October 23 performance will include a post-show discussion. The October 24 matinee will feature ASL interpretation, while the evening performance will be followed by a karaoke afterparty with Liana Maneese in the KST lobby.

JADED: Remind Me, My Dream

October 23-December 18

Opening Reception: October 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $0-$20

Curated by Sara Tang in partnership with JADED, Pittsburgh's first AAPI artist collective, Remind Me, My Dream brings together artists examining loss, grief and questions of belonging while exploring ways of creating belonging for themselves and one another.

Pumpkin Palooza: An East Liberty Halloween Adventure

October 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $0-$25

KST's seasonal Halloween favorite returns, bringing families and community members together for an afternoon at the theater.

Freshworks: lys scott, chronicles of a crazy girl

November 6-7 at 7:30 p.m.

KST's Alloy Studios, 5530 Penn Ave.

Pay What Moves You: $15-$30

LGBTQ+ Thai American artist lys scott will present the work-in-progress chronicles of a crazy girl, grounding music in local roots, identity and belonging. Both performances will include post-show discussions.

Suite Life

KST's Suite Life will return featuring youth artists from Alumni Theater Company, with musical direction by saxophonist Yoko Suzuki and direction by ATC Artistic Director Monteze Freeland.

This year's event will also introduce the Suite Life Paradigm Awards, honoring performing artists and behind-the-scenes visionaries redefining music and dance throughout Greater Pittsburgh. Public nominations are open through September 7. Awardees will be announced in October and honored at the Suite Life VIP Reception.

“Just as our namesakes challenged artistic boundaries, Paradigm awardees are reimagining what is next across our region,” said Programming Manager Sarah Gilmer. “The Paradigm Awards celebrate our interconnectedness, with institutions and artists working together to sustain a thriving arts ecology.”



Photo Credit: Randall Coleman

Don't Miss a Pittsburgh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming