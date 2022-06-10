Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of PUFFS

Casting has been announced for Pittsburgh CLO's exclusive engagement of the wand-wielding Off-Broadway hit parody, PUFFS - which The New York Times proclaims "a fast-paced romp through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.'"



"We are thrilled to bring PUFFS to life on the CLO Cabaret stage," said Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "We have gathered an incredible cast of Pittsburgh favorites and young talent alike to close out our Kara Cabaret Series with a little bit of magic and laughter."

Performances run June 17-July 31.

There once was a boy wizard who went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

VICTOR APONTE (Ernie Mac) is making his CLO Cabaret debut. He was last seen in Kalopsia (Blue Bird) at the New Hazlett Theater. He received his BFA in Musical Theatre from Clarion University of PA and has worked locally for the last decade with companies like Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Prime Stage, and Throughline Theatre Company. In addition to being an active member of the local theater community, VÃ­ctor can be seen all over Pittsburgh as Chi Chi de Vivre. www.victormanuelaponte.com

ALLISON ELAINE (Sally) is a New York City-based actress and playwright. Past credits include Netflix's The Stranger Things Experience (Eleven), Intentions Off-Broadway (Girl), A Christmas Carol (Belle), The Scarlet Letter (Hester Prynne), Vinegar Tom (Susan), Horse Girls (Ashleigh), and various cheeky Zoom performances. BFA in Acting from Point Park University. IG: alli_laine allisonsvagdis.com

JESSIE WRAY GOODMAN (Megan) is making her debut with Pittsburgh CLO. Selected New York and Los Angeles theater credits include Locked (Metropolitan Playhouse), Our Country's Good (VoiceTheatre), Black Box (The Dortort Center). Other stage credits include: Equus (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Lobby Hero (Barebones Productions), Mumburger (Off the WALL productions), King Lear (Quantum Theatre), The Speckled Band (Kinetic Theatre), 1984, The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Prime Stage), Julius Caesar, Judgment at Nuremberg (Throughline Theatre Company), Titus Andronicus (Cup-a-Jo Productions), The Importance of Being Earnest (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company). Education: BFA in Acting from Shenandoah Conservatory. www.jessiewraygoodman.com

MICHAEL GREER (Cedric) returns to Pittsburgh CLO after appearing in Altar Boyz (Luke), Grease (Johnny Casino), Rock of Ages (Joey Primo), and over 30 other productions. Additional favorite credits include Hand to God (Timmy) with City Theatre, You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up! (Jeff Kahn) Denver Center and National Tour, Shrek: The Musical (Big Bad Wolf) with North Shore Music Theatre.

KAT HARKINS (Susie) recent credits include Martha Cratchit in A Musical Christmas Carol (PCLO), Janet Weiss in Rocky Horror Picture Show (Split Stage Productions), and Chrissy in Hair (SRTC). She can also be seen in Ep. 1 of Netflix's The Chair. She graduated from Point Park University in 2019 with a BFA in Acting and a Musical Theatre minor.

JACK HOLMES (Wayne) is a New York-based actor, originally hailing from Seattle, Washington. He returns to Pittsburgh CLO after serving as the understudy in Forever Plaid. Regional credits: The Who's TOMMY, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Clinton Showboat Theatre), The History Boys, Cabaret (Pittsburgh Playhouse), and The Full Monty (Village Theatre). Point Park Alum. AEA. IG: @jdholmes97

GRETA KLECKNER (Hannah) National tours: Damn Yankees, Elf; Regional: These Girls Have Demons (PCLO: Spark), Always...Patsy Cline (Patsy Cline - SVST, SLO Rep.), Nunsense (Sister Amnesia - PMT, SVST), Godspell (Westchester Broadway), Mame (Agnes Gooch - Allenberry Playhouse), Marvelous Wonderettes (Missy), Ring of Fire, I Do! I Do! (Agnes). gretakleckner.com

TIM McGEEVER (Narrator) returns to the CLO Cabaret where he last appeared as Tom in A Perfect Wedding. Tim has appeared locally at the Public, the City, Quantum, Kinetic and Bricolage. He has acted on and Off-Broadway, as well as touring the country and performing extensively in regional theater. His television work includes The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Elementary, One Dollar and the upcoming A League of Their Own. Tim created the character of Sheriff Leigh Gray in Red Dead Redemption 2. Tim trained at Juilliard and is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association.

CAROLINE NICOLIAN (Understudy/ASM) turns to the Greer Cabaret Theater, where she was last seen performing her one-woman show, A Leading Lady Songbook this past December. Her most recent credit was Countess Andrenyi in Murder On The Orient Express at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. Favorite credits include Casey in First Date the Musical (PCLO), Mayer/Ma Ferd in The Toxic Avenger (PCLO), Side by Side by Sondheim (PCLO), Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County (Carrnivale Theatrics), Jacques Brel is Alive and Well... (PICT), Eliza u/s My Fair Lady (PPT). In 2017 she was named runner-up Best Actress in City Paper's Best of the Burgh. She is also an arts educator at Pittsburgh Musical Theater. She received her BFA. from PPU and is a member of Actor's Equity.

ROCKY PATERRA (Understudy) is an NYC-based writer, musician, and comedian. His work has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone and Insider, and his song "I'm an Accountant" reached #2 on the iTunes Comedy Charts. He has composed jingles and various music projects for brands like Adobe and Amazon Prime Video. In NYC, Rocky has performed Off-Broadway as well as venues such as Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42.

JASON SHAVERS (Understudy) was recently seen as Stephen in Pittsburgh Public Theater's Slow Food. Past CLO credits include: Game On (Monty Price), Perfect Wedding (Swing) and First Date (Swing). IG: @jayeant

SAIGE SMITH (Leanne) was recently seen in Murder on the Orient Express at Pittsburgh Public Theater, Rachel: A Staged Reading, and As You Like It with PICT Classic Theatre, and A Musical Christmas Carol with Pittsburgh CLO. Point Park University BFA MT '18

CHARLIE THOMPSON (J. Finch) is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut. He is a recent graduate of Point Park University's Acting program. Previous credits include Curtains (Oscar), Kings of Delancey Lane (Matt), and Picasso at the Latin Agile (Freddy). He has experience working with The Second City as well as The Uprights Citizens Brigade.

TRU VERRET-FLEMING (Oliver) returns to Pittsburgh CLO after last appearing in Spamilton: An American Parody. Additional credits include The Current War (Quantum), The Scottsboro Boys (the REP), Tarzan, Parade, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Young Frankenstein, SHREK, In The Heights (Fulton Theatre), HAIR, In the Heights (Carrnivale Theatrics), By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (the REP), FAME, Damn Yankees, Bat-Boy, Peter Pan, Choir Boy (the REP), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Playhouse Jr.). Proud member of The Actor's Equity Association. IG: iamblade_deveroux

LU ZIELINSKI (Understudy) was most recently was seen as Blanche Devereaux in That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody at Theater Row, as well as, their Final Farewell National Tour. Select credits include Disney Cruise Line Mainstage Performer (Magic), The Forestburgh Playhouse's Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth Benning), Baskerville (Actress 1) and the Theater Barn's Nunsense (Sister Mary Amnesia). IG:@itsluzielinski. LuZielinski.com

Tickets start at $29 and are available online at CLOCabaret.com, by calling 412-456-6666, or at the Box Office at Theater Square. Groups of 8+ can contact groups@pittsburghCLO.org.



2pm Shows: PUFFS matinees are fun for the whole family! On Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the show will be lightly transfigured so that wizards ages 8 and up can share in the magic of PUFFS, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses.



7pm Shows: Evening shows are appropriate for ages 13+ and include some adult language.



10pm Shows: CLO Cabaret "Saturday Late Night Shows" will be held on June 25 and July 30 at 10pm and will feature strong language and adult content. Late night performances are recommended for "upperclassmen wizards" only.



All patrons under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult chaperone age 25 or older.



PUFFS is the final show in the 2022 Kara Cabaret Series, made possible by the Michael J. Kara Family.