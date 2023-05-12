Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend

The production will run May 19-21 with five performances, including a student matinee, and is presented by PNC.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 1 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed Photo 2 2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Pl Photo 4 Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Sleeping Beauty with the PBT Orchestra will open next Friday at the Benedum Center. The production will run May 19-21 with five performances, including a student matinee, and is presented by PNC. The Sleeping Beauty is the first full-length ballet staged and directed for the company by Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will perform The Sleeping Beauty based on the original 1890 choreography by Marius Petipa with original music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Four couples will portray the roles of Aurora and Prince Désiré. Principal Dancers Hannah Carter and Yoshiaki Nakano will return in the lead roles they have danced in previous PBT productions of the classic ballet. Soloists Tommie Lin O'Hanlon and JoAnna Schmidt and corps de ballet dancer Grace Rookstool will also each dance the role of Princess Aurora, all for the first time at PBT. Principal dancer Lucius Kirst and soloists Corey Bourbonniere and Colin McCaslin will take their first PBT turns as Prince Désiré. The couples will dance in the lead roles for the following performances:

  • JoAnna Schmidt and Corey Bourbonniere: Friday, May 19 at 12:00pm (student matinee)
  • Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst: Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Grace Rookstool and Yoshiaki Nakano, Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Tommie Lin O'Hanlon and Colin McCaslin: Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

The full casting list can be found here.

"I am incredibly proud of the artists for taking on these iconic and beautiful roles. They are dancing quite beautifully" said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. "The Sleeping Beauty is one of the greatest of the classical story ballets - a tour de force of classical choreography and fairytale charm. Its challenging choreography is often considered the gold standard for classical ballet technique. We are thrilled to share this updated version with our Pittsburgh audiences."

In the 130 years since its 1890 premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia, The Sleeping Beauty has captivated the hearts of audiences worldwide with its themes of love and overcoming adversity. The ballet comes to life with spectacular scenery, glittering costumes and impeccable choreography. Audiences of all ages will revel in the storybook characters and delightful dances by Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré, six fairies and the evil Carabosse.



RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatres THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Sleeping Beauty with the PBT Orchestra will open next Friday at the Benedum Center.

Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June Photo
Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June

How is Pittsburg Theatre Company celebrating the month of June? With a wedding musical, of course! It Shoulda Been You opens June 17 to June25th at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA.

THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage Photo
THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage

Prime Stage Theatre will present The Boxcar Children Friday, June 16th - 7pm, Friday, June 23rd - 7pm, Saturday, June 17th - 7pm, Saturday, June 24th - 2:30pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 18th - 2:30pm, Sunday, June 25th - 2:30pm.

2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed Photo
2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed

Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family have announced the nominees for the 32nd Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.


More Hot Stories For You

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next WeekendPittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend
Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In JunePittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June
THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime StageTHE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage
2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Pittsburgh Musical Theater (5/04-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Americans
Pittsburgh Public Theater (4/26-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frida...A Self Portrait
Pittsburgh Public Theater (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
New Hazlett Theater (5/05-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Angels
Shannondell Performing Arts Theater (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boxcar Children
The Boxcar Children (6/16-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU