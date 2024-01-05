Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Hold Company Auditions For 2024-25 Season

Ballet artists of all ranks and experience are welcome to submit materials for consideration.

Jan. 05, 2024

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Hold Company Auditions For 2024-25 Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be holding both online and in-person auditions to hire company artists for the 2024-2025 season. Ballet artists of all ranks and experience are welcome to submit materials for consideration. PBT is searching for talented, versatile ballet artists who are interested in joining the organization and furthering its commitment to collaboration, community and the creation of extraordinary ballet experiences that give life to the classical tradition, nurture new ideas and, most of all, inspire. The auditions will be held in Pittsburgh at the PBT studios and through video submissions. 

“I am delighted to hold auditions for our upcoming 2024-25 season celebrating PBT's 55th anniversary,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT's artistic director. “We are in search of talented artists to join our phenomenal company. We are specifically looking for those who are highly skilled, exemplary movers and who live and breathe ballet.” 

PBT recently completed its emotional, highly-praised season opener, Light in the Dark in October and an enormously successful run of The Nutcracker in December. Continuing the 2023-24 season, PBT will perform Beauty and the Beast in February, Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra in April and Cinderella with the PBT Orchestra in May.

Video Auditions

To submit materials online as part of the video submission process, artists should submit a: 

  • Headshot
  • Danceshot
  • Resume
  • Video link

Video submissions will be accepted through Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Submission Link 

Pittsburgh Audition

Sunday, March 3, 2024 
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA

Please note that for the Pittsburgh in-person audition, artists are required to pre-register and be accepted to participate due to space limitations at the audition.

Pre-registrations are open through Saturday, February 10, 2024 for consideration in the Pittsburgh audition. The following materials must be submitted for pre-registration:

  • Headshot
  • Danceshot
  • Resume
  • Video Link

Pre-Registration Link

Once materials have been submitted, PBT's artistic team will contact artists no later than February 18, 2024 to inform them of the invitation to audition in person at PBT on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Additional information can be found on the PBT website.

For any questions, please email rehearsal director Steven Annegarn.



