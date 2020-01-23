Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Opens BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will stage a two-week run of Lew Christensen's "Beauty and the Beast" presented by PNC, opening this Valentine's Day weekend at the Benedum Center. The program will run Feb. 14-23, 2020, and will include a special sensory-friendly production on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start $15 for the sensory-friendly performance and $28 for all other performances, and are on sale now at www.pbt.org, 412-456-6666 or the Box Office at Theater Square.



The classic tale of inner beauty comes to life through neoclassical choreography, a tapestry of Tchaikovsky masterworks and magnificent costumes - some of which have been revamped for the 2020 production. Stags, nymphs and other magical creatures inhabit the Beast's enchanted forest, creating an otherworldly experience for audiences of all ages.

Originally created for San Francisco Ballet in 1958 - and later restaged in 1982 - the production features music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, costume design by José Varona and choreography by Lew Christensen, who is considered the first American-born premier male dancer and is the creator of more than 110 ballets. "Beauty and the Beast" was last performed by PBT in 2015 as part of its 45th Anniversary Season.

At 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, PBT will stage a special sensory-friendly production of "Beauty and the Beast" for audiences with sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. Accommodations for the sensory-friendly performance include relaxed house rules, lower sound levels, live audio-description of the ballet and specially trained volunteers. Quiet areas and activity areas will be set up in the Benedum Center lobby, and the use of fidget objects, earplugs, iPads and other electronic devices will be allowed.

Single tickets start at $15 for the sensory-friendly performance and $28 for all other performances, and are on sale now at www.pbt.org, 412-456-6666 or the Box Office at Theater Square. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 50 percent on tickets by calling 412-454-9101 or emailing groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.





