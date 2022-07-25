Pittsburg Theatre Company Black Box Series Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS, September 16-25

Pittsburg Theatre Company (formerly known as Pittsburg Community Theatre) opens its second Black Box series season with Robert Harlin's "Steel Magnolias," September 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at Steeltown Coffee & Tea in Old Town Pittsburg.

"Steel Magnolias," directed by Terry Tracy, is a heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweetness. Set in Truvy's beauty salon in the 1980s, all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. They discuss everything from favorite recipes and local beauty queens to births and death only to find strength within themselves and comfort in each other's company. Helped by her doe-eyed, anxious, but eager-to-please new assistant, Annelle (Rachel McElroy), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy (Juhandryn Dessames) dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years") aptly played by Tina Smith; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Sandy Wright) who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn (Kim Saunders), whose daughter, Shelby (Sophia Amador), the prettiest girl in town, is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play draws on the underlying strength - and love - which give it and its characters, the special qualities that make them truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Seating is limited.

Advance tickets are highly recommended. Call 925-439-PLAY (7529) or visit www.ptcca.org/tickets. Performance venue: Steeltown Coffee & Tea, 695 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg CA.