Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents The Sound of Music, now playing through March 15 at the Byham Theater.

See photos below!

Experience the spirited, romantic, and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family. Featuring songs such as "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," The Sound of Music has become a standard in the musical world for over fifty years! The motion picture version remains the most popular movie musical of all time.

Tickets are available online at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-soundofmusic or by phone at (412) 456-6666.

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Rob Jessup and the von Trapp children

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Lara Hayhurst

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Rob Jessup and Lara Hayhurst

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Lara Hayhurst and Luca Boudreau

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Lara Hayhurst and the von Trapp Children

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Lara Hayhurst the von Trapp children

Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Whitney Noelle, Rob Jessup and Thomas Conroy




Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Spinning Tree Theatre to Conclude the 2019-20 Season with LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!
  • Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Comes To KC In April
  • White Theatre Presents THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO