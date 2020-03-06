Photo Flash: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes Alive At The Byham Theater
Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents The Sound of Music, now playing through March 15 at the Byham Theater.
See photos below!
Experience the spirited, romantic, and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family. Featuring songs such as "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," The Sound of Music has become a standard in the musical world for over fifty years! The motion picture version remains the most popular movie musical of all time.
Tickets are available online at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-soundofmusic or by phone at (412) 456-6666.
Rob Jessup and the von Trapp children
Rob Jessup and Lara Hayhurst
Lara Hayhurst and Luca Boudreau
Lara Hayhurst and the von Trapp Children
Lara Hayhurst the von Trapp children
Whitney Noelle, Rob Jessup and Thomas Conroy