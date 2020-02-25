PUMP UP THE VOLUME: A NEW ROCK MUSICAL to Have World Premiere at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse

The 1990 cult film favorite Pump Up the Volume will make its world premiere as a rock musical at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse this April. The musical features book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson; direction by Dave Solomon, choreography by Emmy-nominated choreographer Stacey Tookey, music supervision and orchestrations by Jason Sampliner, scenic design by Emmy-winning designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Pei-Chi Su, co-lighting design by Jen Schriever and Grant Wilcoxen, and sound design by Steve Shapiro. Pump Up the Volume is based on an original screenplay by Allan Moyle and is produced in collaboration with RWS Entertainment Group, a New York-based full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences worldwide, and John Breglio.

Pump Up the Volume tells the story of Mark, a shy outsider who rocks a small town in Arizona by launching a pirate radio station in his father's house, broadcasting nightly as his raucous, unrestrained shock jock alter ego "Hard Harry." Under the cover of darkness, Mark bravely speaks truth to power. However, when tragedy strikes, Mark must decide whether to sign off radio for good, or pump up the volume.

The show will run from April 3 - 12 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Highmark Theatre. This production is the second world-premiere collaboration with New York-based RWS Entertainment Group. The first was last year's sell-out production of The Old Man and the Sea, based on the Pullitzer-Prize winning novel by Ernest Hemingway. Following its run at Pittsburgh Playhouse, Pump Up the Volume, will have it's Canadian pre-Broadway run at The Citadel Theatre in Edmonton beginning in November.

"We are thrilled to debut Pump Up the Volume with the immensely talented team from RWS Entertainment Group," said Steven Breese, Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse. "Our collaboration with RWS offers students the unique opportunity to participate in the creation and presentation of world premiere productions while working with world-class professionals. As artists and educators, we strive to bring this kind of access to our students as the next generation of theater professionals and artistic leaders."

"The themes of Pump Up the Volume are more relevant today than they were when the film debuted," said Ryan Stana, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for RWS Entertainment Group. "It speaks to being true to one's self and standing up for what is right. But most importantly, it explores the need to tune in and listen to each other, especially when all we do today is speak at each other."

For Stana, a 2002 graduate of Point Park's Conservatory of the Performing Arts, collaborating with his alma mater is an opportunity to give back to the University and provide significant professional opportunities to its students. "I know how talented, hard-working and professional Point Park students are, so for us, the University is the perfect collaborator for producing outstanding entertainment," he said.

The film Pump Up the Volume starred Christian Slater and Samantha Mathis. It was written and directed by Allan Moyle and featured 90's alternative music including Soundgarden, the Pixies, Concrete Blonde and Sonic Youth. The musical features an all original pop-rock score.

Individual tickets prices range from $20 - $30 (senior tickets $15 - $20, students $13) and are on sale on at www.pittsburghplayhouse.com or by calling 412-392-8000.





