PICT Classic Theatre Announces Cast Of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Martin Giles and James FitzGerald star in PICT Classic Theatre's first production of the 2019-2020 season: The Woman in Black. The production will perform at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland November 7-23, 2019.

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill, the story begins when a young lawyer is sent to settle the estate of a recently deceased widow who appears to haunt the house she lived in. This alone would be a great sytory, but Mallatratt's brilliant adaptation, with use of theatrical light and sound, conjures the most terrifying tale. Mallatratt frames the story as a show-within-a-show, with two actors giving tour-de-force performances of multiple characters. Director Alan Stanford describes The Woman in Black as "the most chilling ghost story you may ever hear...and the most terrifying ghost you may ever see."

PICT is thrilled to welcome back to our stage two celebrated Pittsburgh actors, Martin Giles and James FitzGerald, to bring this exceptional story to life. Alan Stanford will direct, with costume design by Joan Markert, lighting design by Keith A. Truax, and sound engineering by Nick Depinto. Catherine Kolos will stage manage. Giles, FitzGerald, and Kolos are all members of Actors' Equity Association.

The Woman in Black runs at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio November 7-23, 2019. For tickets, call 412-561-6000 or visit picttheatre.org. PICT also presents PICT After Dark, a special late night performance of this production, at 11pm on Friday, November 22.

Tickets for PICT's The Woman in Black range in price from $15 for patrons age 18 and under to $48 for adults. Group rates and senior rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at picttheatre.org or by calling the box office at 412-561-6000. All performances will take place at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.





