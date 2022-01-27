PCT Goes To The 'Moor' With THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, February 25-March 5

Pittsburgh Community Theatre presents the second in its "Hound" black-box series at Steeltown Coffee & Tea, February 25 through March 6, 2022. A lightning-quick comedy that is "gut-bustingly hilarious," The Hound of the Baskervilles is a new adaptation that simultaneously spoofs and reveres Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated mystery.

In this highly theatrical adaptation by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, director Dianna Schepers brings Sherlock Holmes' and Dr. Watson's story to life as they set off to the moors to debunk a family "curse," and encounter dozens of suspicious characters who may be too much for Sherlock-or, for that matter, a cast of three-to handle.

The cast of The Hound of the Baskervilles unites three PCT veteran performers: Phillip Levya portrays Holmes (and six other characters); Brian Moore is Dr. Watson, the "lead', no; the "protagonist", no; the one character holding it all together throughout the story; and Bill Chessman plays Sir Henry, as well as a dizzying array of other hilarious characters. Schepers has also assembled a crew of nine--triple the size of the cast. You will see that the crew is vital to the success of this show.

PCT's production will be performed at Steeltown Coffee & Tea, 695 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565

Tickets are available now online at www.pctca.org/tickets or call 925-439-PLAY (7529).