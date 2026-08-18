Manfred Honeck Launches Free First Ticket Initiative for Pittsburgh Symphony Students

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Today, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced that Music Director Manfred Honeck is supporting a free first ticket for every new student who registers for PSO Go, the orchestra's student ticket program. Beginning today, a student who signs up receives their first concert ticket at no cost, courtesy of the Music Director, after which all student tickets are $15.

The commitment is the first initiative Honeck has announced since the June 10 extension of his contract through the 2032–33 season, a renewal that will bring his tenure to 25 years and make him the longest-serving Music Director in the orchestra's 131-year history. He has led the Pittsburgh Symphony since 2008. PSO Go is already free to join and offers deeply discounted tickets throughout the season; the new benefit removes the remaining cost from a student's first visit to Heinz Hall entirely.

'When I re-signed my contract as Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony,' said Manfred Honeck, 'I thought carefully about a special initiative, and decided that getting students to come to programs was of utmost importance. A young person who has never heard an orchestra live cannot know yet whether this music is for them. My hope is to help them simply walk through the door. If the price of that first ticket is what stands in the way, then let it be my gift, and I will let our music do the rest.'

'Manfred has never treated this orchestra as something that belongs only to the people already in the hall,' said Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 'When he extended his contract in June, he told us he wanted the years ahead to reach further into this region. This is what that looks like in practice, and it is characteristic of him that the first step is one he is taking personally. I look forward to continuing the growth of PSO Go, and the number of curious students at Heinz Hall every weekend.'

INFO ON PSO GO

PSO Go is the Pittsburgh Symphony's student ticket program, presented by S&T Bank. Registration is free, takes under a minute, and is open to full-time students of any age. Members receive an alert one to two weeks before each eligible concert and can purchase up to two discounted tickets per concert at $15 each. Eligible programs include the BNY Classics and PNC Pops series along with select specials and holiday concerts. With the new benefit, a student's first ticket is free.

Students attending more frequently can upgrade to PSO Go+, a $50 season pass that admits one ticket to every eligible concert, with additional tickets available at a discount. Teacher passes can also be bought for $100.

Registration for the 2026–27 season is available at pittsburghsymphony.org/pso-go.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Now in its 130th year, the internationally acclaimed Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) engages audiences of all ages through unparalleled live musical experiences, community collaborations, and educational programming that enrich every life with great music. The GRAMMY Award-winning symphony has been led by globally acclaimed Music Director Manfred Honeck since 2008. Past music directors have included many of the greatest conductors of the twentieth century, including Fritz Reiner, William Steinberg, André Previn, Lorin Maazel, and Mariss Jansons. The Pittsburgh Symphony has a long and illustrious history in the areas of recordings and live radio broadcasts dating back to the 1930s.

Lauded as the Pittsburgh region's international cultural ambassador, the orchestra began touring in 1896 and has embarked on scores of domestic and international tours. Heinz Hall, PSO's home located at 600 Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, is also owned and operated by the Pittsburgh Symphony.

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