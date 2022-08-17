MOM & MOM By Tom Cavanaugh to Have World Premiere At The 2022 Pittsburgh New Works Festival

Award winning playwright, Tom Cavanaugh will present the World Premiere his new, short play as part of the 2022 Pittsburgh New Works Play Festival. A ten-minute story about a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law that finally express their true feelings for each other as the daughter-in-law goes into labor and they must deliver the baby together in the car on the way to the hospital.

Cavanaugh is no stranger to the artistic landscape of Pittsburgh having world premiered his short play, The Academy of Super Heroes at the 2014 Pittsburgh New Works Festival. In 2021, Cavanaugh's NOW, NOW, NOW... that he wrote, directed and produced won Best National Show at the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival.

Tom Cavanaugh received his M.F.A. in playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School in 2000. Tom's full length play, BEHOLD was a 2010 finalist New American Playwrights Program at Utah Shakespearean Festival and won a 2011 Pickering Award for Excellence in Playwriting. ADAM & YOSHI was a finalist in McKinney Repertory Play Competition, Texas, finalist 2013 New American Playwrights Program Utah Shakespearean Festival and won 2012 make the House Roar Prize at Lionheart Theater, Georgia. 2014, INLAND EMPRESS, Tom's full length play, World Premiered, at The Lounge Theatre, Los Angeles. 2017 MISTER PICMAN, premiered at the Short & Sweet Play Festival, Hollywood, CA, & Theatre of Note's Alternative Acts in Los Angeles. THE FIELD a short play by Cavanaugh premiered at The CTI Theatre Festival in Independence, MO. In 2018, Theatre of Action in Los Angele's Plays About Immigration listed Tom's short play, COYOTE. Tom won the Artists & Playwright Festival at The Know Theatre in Binghamton, NY in 2018 with his short play, ROCKS ON THE PLAYS. Tom was a member of the 2019 & 2022 National Playwrights Symposium at Cape May Stages in New Jersey and has been a member of the Dramatist Guild of America since 1998.

MOM & MOM was developed on stage as part of the Naked Angels Theatre Companies, Tuesdays@9 Cold Reading Series in New York City and in workshop at The Actors Gym in Los Angeles. The show centers on two women, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law that are driving in a car to get the daughter-in-law to the hospital to deliver her baby. They experience more than childbirth together when they get stuck in traffic and expose their true feelings and thoughts for each other. A comedy inspired by Cavanaugh's true life experiences as working a 9-1-1 Operator, the piece will make you laugh!

MOM & MOM

OPENS: Thursday, August 25th at 8pm PT & 11pm EST

Genesius Theater at Duquesne University

located at 1225 Seitz Street Pittsburgh, PA 15282.

