Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller & More to Perform at Pittsburgh CLO Gala Honoring Shirley Jones

Join Pittsburgh CLO on Saturday, September 21st at 4:00PM at the Byham Theater for an unforgettable Gala event celebrating the extraordinary life, career, and legacy of Pittsburgh native Shirley Jones, the beloved star of the original THE MUSIC MAN film. Born and raised in Smithton, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh, Shirley's illustrious career began when she was discovered at a casting call for Rodgers and Hammerstein. Her exceptional talent quickly led to starring roles in Broadway productions and iconic films such as OKLAHOMA! and CAROUSEL. This celebration honors her deep roots in the Pittsburgh community and her remarkable journey to stardom.

This spectacular evening promises a star-studded tribute concert, delicious cuisine, and an opportunity to support Pittsburgh CLO's vital Education and Artistic programs. Patrick Cassidy will direct the Gala. And serving as the Musical Director will be Kimberly Grigsby, most currently the Musical Director and Conductor for DAYS OF WINE & ROSES on Broadway.

This will be an evening to remember, featuring performances by Broadway stars including Kelli O'Hara (THE KING & I), Sierra Boggess (THE LITTLE MERMAID), Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical), Adam Pascal (RENT), and Norm Lewis (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA). Shirley Jones’ sons, Shaun Cassidy, Patrick Cassidy, and Ryan Cassidy will host the event. This Gala Celebration is a vital fundraiser for Pittsburgh CLO’s Education and Arts programs, bringing exceptional arts education and enriching experiences to the Pittsburgh community.

All-Inclusive Gala Tickets include a Tribute Concert beginning at 4:00 PM, followed by a Cocktail Reception at 6:00 PM at the Omni William Penn Hotel, leading into a seated dinner with the stars of the show beginning at 7:00 PM. Complimentary transportation between locations and back will be provided by Molly’s Trolleys of Pittsburgh. Sponsorships and Gala Tickets are available now at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG. Concert-only tickets will go on sale in August.

Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan shared "As our mother turned ninety this year, we are thrilled that her hometown of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh CLO, are honoring her with what will be a rich and emotional evening. We are looking forward to sharing personal stories of life with mom while these extraordinary performers lift the audience to their feet with the songs that made her famous. Bring your Kleenex."

