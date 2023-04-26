JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the international award-winning hit musical, Jersey Boys, May 4 - 14 at the Byham Theater, located at 101 Sixth St. in the city's Cultural District.

Leading the cast of Jersey Boys is Adam Marino as Frankie Valli, David Toole as Tommy DeVito, Quinn Patrick Shannon as Nick Massi, Brecken Newton Farrell as Bob Gaudio, and Broadway Veteran Paul Binotto as Gyp DeCarlo.

The production team includes Natalie Malotke (Director/Choreographer), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Benjamin Rowan (Associate Director/Choreographer).

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Featuring chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com/jerseyboystickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.