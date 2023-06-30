Get On Board The Jazz Train To The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, September 14 - 18

Enjoy an exciting ride and five days of music, fun, food and camaraderie at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

Jun. 30, 2023

Get On Board The Jazz Train To The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, September 14 - 18

ALL ABOARD, jazz fans in New York, Newark and Philadelphia! Join Pianist Orrin Evans, host of the inaugural Jazz Train, for an exciting ride and five days of music, fun, food and camaraderie at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival (PIJF), which takes place September 14 - 17 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) and Highmark Stadium.

 

The Jazz Train picks up fans at Amtrak stations in New York at 10:52 am, Newark at 11:09 am and Philadelphia at 12:42 pm, arriving in Pittsburgh on September 14 by 8:00 pm in time to see Samora Pinderhughes and Madison McFerrin at the AWAACC at 9:00 pm. The Jazz Train departs Pittsburgh on Monday morning, September 18.

 

The Jazz Train package, available until July 5, will include round-trip train tickets from each city, live jazz music during the trip, light refreshments and a shuttle bus to/from the festival. Passengers are responsible for securing the hotel and festival events of their choice. More information and tickets are available at www.pittsburghjazzfest.org.




