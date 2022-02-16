City Theatre to Present Dominique Morisseau's PARADISE BLUE

City Theatre has announced the fourth show of its 2021/2022 subscription season, Paradise Blue by Dominique Morisseau, with original compositions by jazz artist Theron Brown. The production is directed by Kent Gash, who was recently named Artistic Director of The Acting Company, based in New York City.

Returning to City Theatre for a third time, Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline, Sunset Baby) takes us to a gentrifying Detroit for a haunting drama laced with jazz and intrigue. It's 1949 and club-owner and trumpeter Blue must choose between escaping his demons and the human cost of leaving the only home he's ever known.

"The muscle of Paradise Blue lives in the fabric of cities like Pittsburgh that have struggled to hold firm to the cultural identity of the global majority navigating the wrath of gentrification. Bringing this story to life on stage gives voice to many who battle to claim neighborhoods that carry the history and pride of their people," says Monteze Freeland, City Theatre Co-Artistic Director and cast member. "The opportunity to return to the stage after a two-year hiatus to play inside of this haunting tale is a homecoming I have been waiting for! To do so with brilliant artists such as Wali, Rafael, Eunice, Melva, Kent, Theron and the City team fills me with insurmountable joy."

In celebration of Pittsburgh's rich jazz history, City Theatre is collaborating with MCG Jazz (North Side) to present a concert featuring original music composed for the show. This event, made possible by the Heinz Endowments Creative Development grant, will take place on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the MCG Jazz Concert Hall (1815 Metropolitan Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233). For more details visit mcgjazz.org.

"Pittsburgh has a wealthy history in birthing and housing some of the world's greatest musicians," says composer Theron Brown, "MCG Jazz, as an organization, plays an important role for that culture and community, and I'm grateful to work with them in collaboration with City Theatre."

Paradise Blue is directed by Kent Gash and features performers Monteze Freeland, Melva Graham, Wali Jamal, Rafael Jordan, and Eunice Woods; with scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., lighting design by Jason Lynch, costume design by Susan Tsu, music composition by Theron Brown, and sound design by Howard Patterson. The production team also includes Samuel Muñoz as fight choreographer, EDIA Consultant Cecile Shellman, Malic Maat as dramaturg/assistant director, and Tomé Cousin as intimacy coordinator. Patti Kelly is production stage manager and Taylor Meszaros is assistant stage manager.

2022 COVID-19 VACCINATION & SAFETY POLICY:



VACCINATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all audience members. Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the Theatre with their valid ticket.



Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination. Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. Digital Vaccination Passport Apps are also acceptable.



The only exceptions are:

guests under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the venue's vaccination requirements; or

guests who need reasonable accommodation due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief.

For guests who are not able to be vaccinated for one of the reasons listed above, they must provide proof one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination:

negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time, or

negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above.



All staff and patrons will also be required to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose while indoors at City Theatre.

City Theatre continues to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to adapt its mitigation and safety policies. All staff, artists, and volunteers at City Theatre are fully vaccinated. In addition, the organization has expanded and reconfigured its public lobby to provide greater distancing and updated its HVAC systems and filtering (MERV-13).

Patrons are encouraged to visit CityTheatreCompany.org/Covid-Safety for all current Covid-19 policies which are routinely updated based on current scientific guidelines and recommendations.