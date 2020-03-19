City Theatre Will Continue Its 45th Season With Virtual Performances

City Theatre continues its 45th season with some adjustments due to the coronavirus update. The following message was issued this morning by Artistic Director Marc Masterson and Managing Director James McNeel.

"As we all know, the CDC has recommended there be no gatherings of more than 50 people for at least eight weeks. In accordance with this guideline and for the safety of our staff and artists, the public performances of the World Premiere of Isaac Gomez's PerkUp PerKup have been canceled. In addition, until this health crisis has ended and we can again come together to celebrate the joy that is live theater, F*ck7thGrade by Jill Sobule and Liza Birkenmeier has been temporarily postponed from its originally scheduled dates.



We know you will have questions about tickets and schedules. We honestly just don't have answers yet; but we promise you we will. As you know, due to Allegheny County requirements, our offices are closed. If you have any immediate questions, feel free to email boxoffice@citythetrecompany.org. These emails go directly to Director of Ticketing & Patron Services Joel Ambrose, who is ready to be of assistance as well as remote working will allow.



Time has proven that the theater industry is resilient and that hasn't changed. In an effort to continue our mission of bringing the best of contemporary theater to our community, we are getting creative (because that's what we do). Look out for the innovative ways we are sharing our art with you.



We are also asking, on behalf of all of us in the cultural sector, and if you are able, to please consider your ticket purchase as a donation. This will allow us to continue forward during this financially devastating time brought on by this health crisis. We need you like never before.



Things are unsettled, even scary. We are hunkered down, unsure of when "normalcy" will return. As such, there is no better time to connect with our community. Let's take this national moment of pause to join together (emotionally, not physically), listen, and learn from each other. If we lean into this moment with a commitment to kindness and the common good, we will all come out of this experience with a better understanding of our neighbors and perhaps a greater appreciation for what we often take for granted. The City Theatre Company of staff and artists will push forward to ensure our world is better off because of theater - even if how we do it for a while must change. Truly, from the bottoms of our hearts, we appreciate your continued support and cannot wait to open our big red doors to you again soon."

The message continues on to explain how virtual performances will take place during this time. In partnership with Human Habits and the various artist unions, as well as the playwright, City Theatre will present a video recording of Molly Smith Metzler's Cry It Out, which ended its run early due to recommendations from health experts to limit public gathering. Previous ticket buyers already have access to the video, while those interested can purchase a virtual ticket (deploying the organization's Pick Your Price initiative, tickets start at just $10) at CityTheatreCompany.org and the link will be sent to them.

City Theatre will also provide a podcast recording of Isaac Gomez's PerkUp PerKup which was recorded at its final rehearsal before cancellation, as well as an exclusive interview with the playwright, a virtual tour of the set, production designs, and more. These will available in approximately two weeks. The season closer, F*ck7thGrade by Jill Sobule and Liza Birkenmeier has been temporarily postponed from its originally scheduled dates, with more information to come soon as the health crisis unfolds. Original, online digital content will also be provided in the coming weeks from this show.

As the organization weathers this unprecedented moment, continue to look to its website and social media channels for other unique ways City Theatre plans to maintain its mission and commitments to community and contemporary plays.

Per Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh requirements, offices will remain closed until at least March 30.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You