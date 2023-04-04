City Theatre Presents the Rolling World Premiere Of AMERICAN FAST

City Theatre has announced the final production of their 2022/2023 season, Kareem Fahmy's American Fast directed by Jennifer Chang, which runs from April 29 to May 21 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"It's not uncommon to see the practice of Christianity or Judaism in mainstream American plays, however, depictions of faithful Muslim characters are few and far between, and often highly politicized," shared playwright Kareem Fahmy. "I wrote American Fast in part to bring the practice of Islam on stage in ways that are funny, surprising, enlightening, and (hopefully) entertaining. It's a play that shows the complexity and humanity of the Muslim American experience."

Supported, in part, by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, American Fast is part of a Rolling World Premiere with Artists Repertory Theatre (Portland, OR) and InterAct Theatre Company (Philadelphia, PA), supported by the National New Play Network (nnpn.org).

American Fast is directed by Jennifer Chang and features performers: Deena Aziz, Terry Bell, Tara Touzie, and Hilary Ward as well as scenic design by Britton Mauk, lighting design by Minjoo Kim, costume design by Damian E. Dominguez, Projection design by Jason H. Thompson & Kaitlyn Pietras aka PXT Studios and sound design by Howard Patterson. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager and the creative team also includes Cultural Consultant Alaa Mohamed and Dialect Coach Denmo Ibrahim.

For the production City Theatre is excited to collaborate with PUMP, whose mission is to make Pittsburgh the most dynamic and diverse place by engaging, educating, and mobilizing all young people to create change in our community. As well as season long partner Literacy Pittsburgh which offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. Classes and tutoring allow students to earn a high school credential, prepare for college or job training, improve computer skills, boost reading and writing skills, brush up on math, learn the English language, and study for U.S. citizenship. Visit www.literacypittsburgh.org to find out more about learning and volunteering opportunities.

College basketball superstar Khady is about to carry her team through the NCAA Women's Championships, but when March Madness coincides with Ramadan, Khady lies to her devout mother about holding her fast. When her mother goes public with the story of Khady's devotion to both Ramadan and basketball, Khady finds herself the heroine of young Muslim women. Kareem Fahmy's world premiere production questions family, faith, and what it means to win at all cost