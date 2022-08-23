Chatham Baroque Announces 2022-23 Concert Series, Starting With Yi-heng Yang, September 24

Chatham Baroque announces its Chatham Baroque + Renaissance & Baroque 2022-'23 Concert Series, a bold and ambitious lineup of early music programming ranging from medieval times to the early 19th century. The season includes an enticing mix of performances by Chatham Baroque with world-renowned guest artists, as well as an amazing array of visiting ensembles and soloists from around the world.

The season starts September 24 with a concert by fortepianist and faculty member at the Juilliard School Yi-heng Yang performing the music of Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven on a replica of an 18th-century Viennese Walter fortepiano by Christopher Clarke. Yang has been noted for her "remarkable expressivity and technique" (Early Music America) and for being "superbly adept" (Gramophone).

Full of sparkling articulations and colorful timbres that resemble Enlightenment-period dialogues, Yang's fortepiano is an ideal vehicle for a program showcasing the abundant variety of 18th-century fortepiano solo writing.

From Haydn's moving and intimate Variations in F Minor Hob XVI:6, to the pastoral delight and contrapuntal playfulness of Mozart's K 576 in D major, to the raucous romp of Beethoven's Sonata Op. 31 no. 3 in E-flat, the quicksilver touch and orchestral range of the Viennese fortepiano realizes this literature with invigorating and refreshing immediacy.

Yi-heng Yang, fortepiano

Humor, Wit, and Pathos: Tales from the Classical Fortepiano

Saturday, September 24, 7:30 PM, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Program includes:Beethoven - Sonata Op. 31 no. 3 in E-flat Mozart - Sonata K. 576 in D Major Haydn - Sonata Hob XVI: 46 in A Major Mozart - Variation K 613 "Ein Weib is das Herrlichste Ding" Haydn - Variations in F Minor

Twelfth Night Ensemble

Flash and Elegance

(Rescheduled from 2021)

Saturday, October 29, 7:30 PM, Shadyside Presbyterian Church

Twelfth Night performs scintillating sonatas by Italian composers Caldara, Vivaldi, and Lanzetti in a program that showcases the brilliance and flexibility of the rare violoncello da spalla (a cello held against the shoulder) played by Andrew Gonzalez.

Twelfth Night:

Rachell Ellen Wong (violin)

Carmen Johnson-Pájaro (violin)

Andrew Gonzalez (violoncello da spalla)

David Belkovski (harpsichord)

Chatham Baroque

The Virtuoso Recorder: Sparkling concertos and sonatas for recorder and strings from Baroque Italy

Friday November 18, 7:30 PM, St. Nicholas Church, Millvale

Saturday, November 19, 7:30 PM, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, November 20, 2:30 PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty

Virtuoso recorder player Judith Linsenberg joins Chatham Baroque to perform Giuseppe Sammartini's spirited concerto for recorder and strings in this program of Italian concerti and sonatas by Francesco Mancini, Alessandro Scarlatti, Antonio Vivaldi, and more.

Chatham Baroque:

Andrew Fouts (violin) Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) Scott Pauley (theorbo) with guests including Judith Linsenberg (recorders), Cynthia Keiko Black (violin), Paul Miller (viola), and Justin Wallace (harpsichord)

Chatham Baroque

The Art of the Trio - Holiday Edition

Friday, December 16, 7:30 PM, St. Nicholas Church, Millvale

Saturday, December 17, 7:30 PM, East Liberty Presbyterian Church Chapel

Sunday, December 18, 2:30 PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

In this special holiday edition of Chatham Baroque's annual The Art of the Trio concert, artistic directors Andrew Fouts, Patricia Halverson and Scott Pauley showcase their collective energy, ebullience, and eloquence as they perform lively works from Germany, France and Italy. Works of J.S. Bach, Marin Marais, Giuseppe Tartini, and others are spun together masterfully to make a program perfect for the holiday season.

Chatham Baroque:

Andrew Fouts (violin) Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) Scott Pauley (theorbo, Baroque guitar)

Chatham Baroque

The Isle of Delos: Seductive Baroque Cantatas and Sonatas by France's foremost female composer

Saturday, February 4, 7:30 PM, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, February 5, 2:30 PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

Chatham Baroque welcomes back the radiant soprano Sherezade Panthaki in a program featuring the sublime music of Èlisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a keyboard prodigy in the court at Versailles turned composer extraordinaire. Her many compositions include several cantatas for chamber ensemble and solo voice, including the bucolic "Isle of Delos," which sets a sensual, Arcadian scene, with pastoral birdsong, shepherds, musettes, dance, and more!

Chatham Baroque:

Andrew Fouts (violin) Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) Scott Pauley (theorbo) with guests Sherezade Panthaki (soprano), Kathryn Montoya (Baroque oboe), Kathie Stewart (Baroque flute), and Charlotte Mattax Moersch (harpsichord)

Barlaam and Josaphat: a Christianized Adaptation of the Story of Buddha

Sunday, February 19, 2:30 PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Tuesday, February 21, 7:30 PM, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

What if one of the most popular saints in medieval Christianity was none other than Buddha? Dialogos presents a musical journey inspired by the legend of Barlaam and Josaphat (a Christianized adaptation of the story of Buddha). Three musicians tell the story using musical repertoires from medieval Greek, Latin, Russian, Croatian, French, and Italian manuscripts. The popularity and cosmopolitan nature of this legend, as well as its universal dimension, inspired the creation of this program.

Dialogos:

Katarina Livljanić (voice, director)Albrecht Maurer (fiddle, rebec) Norbert Rodenkirchen (flutes, harp)

Mirrors: Heroines of Antiquity reflected in Baroque Opera

Sunday, March 26, 4:00 PM, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland

Sensational Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique and world-renowned German Baroque orchestra Concerto Köln take the stage at the beautiful Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland for a program featuring music from De Bique's acclaimed debut album, Mirrors.

Mirrors is centered around George Friderich Handel's arias for heroines of antiquity such as Cleopatra, Rodelinda and Alcina, paired with arias for those same heroines written by Handel's contemporaries (Carl Heinrich Graun, Riccardo Broschi and Georg Philipp Telemann). Through these varied musical characterizations of the same ancient subjects, De Bique and Concerto Köln demonstrate the complex relationship between text, music, and the meaning they imbue.

Concerto Köln:

8 violins, 3 violas, 2 cellos, double bass, lute, harpsichord

The Joy of Bach

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 PM, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, April 23, 2:30 PM, Campbell Memorial Chapel, Chatham University

Chatham Baroque presents instrumental and vocal works by J.S. Bach, including the gorgeous Cantata 170 "Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust" for alto, oboe, strings, and continuo; the "Concerto for Two Violins"; and the "Concerto for Oboe and Violin." In honor of the late Don Franklin, whose contributions to the performance and scholarship of Bach left indelible marks on Pittsburgh and the early music community at large, we bring together some of his favorite musical collaborators.

Chatham Baroque:

Andrew Fouts (violin)

Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba)

Scott Pauley (theorbo)

with guests Kristen Dubenion-Smith (alto), Kathryn Montoya (baroque oboe), J. Tracy Mortimore (bass), Paul Miller (viola), Alice Culin-Ellison (violin), Emily Eng (violin), Chiara Staufferand (violin), and Justin Wallace (harpsichord, chamber organ).

In-person subscriptions, which include eight concerts plus one bonus ticket (as well as 4 on-demand videos of the season's live Chatham Baroque performances) are $290 ($250 with senior discount). Video subscriptions, which include the 4 on-demand videos, are $60. Single in-person tickets are $20-$45. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192864®id=74&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fchathambaroque.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Please also visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192864®id=74&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fchathambaroque.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to review the most up-to-date information on our COVID safety protocols before attending an in-person show.

Chatham Baroque's unique brand of artistic excellence and expertise offers a unique resource for other arts organizations seeking to create more complex and authentic productions that feature early music. Highlights this season include:

Idaspe presented by Quantum Theater

October 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, Byham Theater

Directed and adapted for modern audiences by acclaimed London composer Claire van Kampen, this will be the first full production of Riccardo's Broschi's Baroque opera Idaspe since 1730.

Working from the original hand-written 18th-century manuscript, Chatham Baroque's artistic directors worked to create a new transcription of the opera, and after months of collaboration with van Kampen, developed an original performance edition. World-renowned Vivica Genaux in the Farinelli role will be joined by John Holiday in the title role, and the cast of seven also includes Grammy Award-winning tenor Karim Sulayman as Artaserse.

Ariodante presented by Pittsburgh Opera

January 21, 24, 27, and 29, Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater

Anthony Walker conducts this beautiful opera seria set in medieval Scotland and composed by the prolific Baroque master George Frideric Handel in 1735. Chatham Baroque forms the core of the orchestra for these first-ever Pittsburgh performances.