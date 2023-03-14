Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and Entertainment

The event will take place on March 18th from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Center.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Celebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and Entertainment

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites you to join in for the Spring edition of AWCommunity Day, a fun-filled day of sports, arts, and entertainment. The event will take place on March 18th from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Center. This quarterly event is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

AWCommunity Day promises to be a day full of excitement and entertainment for people of all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in activity demonstrations from some of Pittsburgh's top sports organizations, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Point Park University. You can also learn about different sports organizations with Three Rivers Rowing Association, POGOH and Bike Pittsburgh, Ozanam Inc, the Josh Gibson Foundation, and the Chuck Cooper Foundation.

In addition to sports demonstrations, the event will also feature an artisan & small business market with giveaways from Dick's Sporting Goods, arts and crafts, face painting with Beanie Paints, and Hot Wheels from Pittsburgh Glass Center. Visitors can even participate in creating their own piece of glass art! Don't forget to bring your cameras and take pictures with Steelers' Steely McBeam and Pittsburgh Pirate's Parrot. While supplies last, attendees will also receive a free children's book.

To add to the excitement, there will be live performances by Dripp Squad, Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash, and Blaire C and Cam Warren. Young Dreamers Bookstore will also hold a live book reading, and attendees can hear from some of our organizations and coaches about how to become involved.

"It's a pleasure to host young people and families at the Spring edition of AWCommunity Day," said Cathryn Calhoun, Director of Education. "We're excited to bring together the community for a day of fun and entertainment while highlighting some of Pittsburgh's top sports organizations, small businesses, and artists."

For more information about AWCommunity Day, please visit awaacc.org.

