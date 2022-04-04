BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive will showcase local, regional, and national jazz musicians each Tuesday this April at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. Thomas Wendt and Hugo Cruz will premier their special Jazz Appreciation Month multi-media events for the series featuring live performance, video, recorded music, and a presentation about the history of jazz. JazzLive concludes the celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month on Tuesday, April 26 with a free jazz performance by the Dr. Alton Merrell Quartet, followed by a ticketed event that includes a presentation of the 2022 JazzLive Legacy Award and performance by Christian Sands Quartet featuring Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Christian Sands.

"We are excited to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and pleased to present these very special live music and educational performances," shares Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "These outstanding musicians will provide great entertainment and you'll also gain a deeper understanding of this very important American art form."

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series has enabled the Trust to showcase hundreds of regional performers in the heart of the Cultural District since 2004. JazzLive is a year-round free live jazz series taking place at indoors at Theater Square Complex and outdoors at Agnes R. Katz Plaza. Open to the public, this popular Pittsburgh Cultural Trust music series showcases some of the region's finest jazz musicians every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the heart of the Cultural District. Bob Studebaker has been the resident MC since the series' inception. Bob is a native of Pittsburgh and began playing jazz on the radio in the late '70s. A few of Bob's career highlights that have supported the music scene include multiple Golden Quill Awards from the Western Pennsylvania Press Club, lecturer at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, and host of JazzWorks a nationally distributed music service heard on stations across the nation.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's JazzLive Legacy Award, established in 2018, is presented to a regional jazz artist who represents the community of professional musicians and singers who contribute to the jazz scene in Pittsburgh. The BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series has enabled the Trust to showcase hundreds of these regional performers in the heart of the Cultural District since 2004. Through this award, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust recognizes the jazz artists whose legacy and contribution to jazz will never be forgotten. To learn more about past recipients of the JazzLive Legacy Award, visit: TrustArts.org/JazzLive

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh's most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country's largest land masses "curated" by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation, and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy, and enhancing Pittsburgh's quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.