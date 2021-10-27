AS YOU LIKE IT to Open PICT Classic Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season

On Saturday, October 30, PICT Classic Theatre will present their first live, in-person performance

following the COVID-19 shutdown: William Shakespeare's As You Like It. PICT's first show of its 25th Anniversary Season returns to the company to their home in the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED October 30- November 20, 2021, with two Pay-What-You-Can Previews on October 28 and 29.

"As our opening production we wanted to give our audience something to lift the spirits, and As You Like It fits the bill perfectly," says Artistic & Executive Director Alan Stanford. "The word "love" is spoken in this play more often than in any other in the Shakespeare canon. And so this is a play of love in all its aspects: all the joy and pain, and being about love the play has the perfect happy ending."

When Rosalind and Orlando are both banished from court, they are separated and forced to flee with confidants to the Forest of Arden. There they find not only the forest's colorful

inhabitants, but mischief, love, and mistaken identity.

The company of 16 includes PICT's resident artists and many new faces.

Starring Zoe Abuyuan as Rosalind and Gabe DeRose as Orlando, with Ken Bolden*, Saige

Smith*, Martin Giles*, James FitzGerald*, Michael Patrick Trimm*, Dylan C. Wack, Dylan Marquis Meyers, Jerreme Rodriguez*, Ryan Patrick Kearney*, Kaitlin Kerr, Angela Hsu, Sean Lenhart, Christen Krasch, and Sam Lothard. Stage Management by Kelly Haywood * and Amelia Heastings*. Costume Design by Joan Markert, Lighting Design by Keith A. Truax**, Sound Design by Kris Buggey and Musical Direction by REED ALLEN WORTH. Alan Stanford Directs.

All evening performances will begin at 7:30pm, with weekend matinees beginning at 2:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at picttheatre.org or by calling the box office at 412-561-6000

x207. Tickets for PICT's As You Like It range from $20-$48, with Group and Senior rates available.

All performances will take place at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15213 - the home of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.

PICT will be requiring proof of vaccination and masks for the 2021-2022 season. More

information about PICT's COVID protocols can be found at picttheatre.org/covid-safety-policies/