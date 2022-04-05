2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Announced

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will continue the tradition of bringing the best of Broadway directly to Pittsburgh through the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series. The touring Broadway shows coming to Pittsburgh this season include Frozen, Hadestown, Hairspray, Jagged Little Pill, Beetlejuice, Six, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. Season specials include Les MisÃ©rables and Dear Evan Hansen.

"We could not be more excited to welcome these incredible touring Broadway productions to the Benedum Center," says Marc Fleming, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Broadway programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "In programming this season, I wanted to bring to the stage the same energy and excitement we've felt in reopening our Cultural District.

As the season was teased out on social media, our audiences have confirmed that there's truly a show for everyone this season. The line-up has TonyÂ® Award-winning musicals alongside popular revivals. A strong theme that has emerged is one of female empowerment. From Six, which allows King Henry VIII's wives to tell their stories, to Hadestown's all-female creative team, to iconic leading ladies like Elsa, Tina Turner, and Tracy Turnblad - this season shines a light on women's voices and talent making such a massive impact on the Broadway industry."

Subscription packages to the seven-show the series range from $250 to $801 per subscription and are available now. Group discounts apply to orders of 10 or more tickets. Single tickets will go on sale throughout the year, but the best way to secure seats to these incredible shows is through a season subscription. As a reminder, patrons who join the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's email list receive special presale access.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust works with each season ticket holder to make this a wonderful experience. Subscriber perks include:

GUARANTEED SEATS Season ticket holders are seated before the general public and retain seats from year to year. Season ticket holders receive priority seating for season specials and, when available, additional tickets to season shows.

DEDICATED CUSTOMER SERVICE A top-notch customer service team is dedicated to facilitating season ticket holder benefits such as payment plans, lost ticket replacement and ticket exchanges.

THE BEST PRICES Many shows offer you a special price on tickets and by choosing to be an early buyer you are locking yourself into the best prices we are able to offer for these shows.

ADDITIONAL PERKS Season ticket holders may also purchase reserved parking and receive Cultural District Dining Discounts in your season ticket package.

SEASON TICKETS: TrustArts.org/Broadway | 412-456-1390

GROUP ORDERS: TrustArts.org/GroupSales | 412-471-6930

SINGLE TICKETS: TrustArts.org and search show name | 412-456-4800

The ONLY Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources are TrustArts.org, the Box Office at Theater Square (655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222), and 412-456-4800.

2022 - 2023 PNC BROADWAY IN PITTSBURGH SEASON PRESENTATIONS

FROZEN

October 5-16, 2022 | Benedum Center

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

HADESTOWN

November 15-20, 2022 | Benedum Center

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

HAIRSPRAY

January 3-8, 2023 | Benedum Center

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

the musical features the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

January 24-29, 2023 | Benedum Center

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.

BEETLEJUICE

February 21-26, 2023 | Benedum Center

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Pittsburgh.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. This musical has an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

SIX

March 14-19, 2023 | Benedum Center

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

April 4-9, 2023 | Benedum Center

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

2022 - 2023 PNC BROADWAY IN PITTSBURGH SEASON SPECIALS

LES MISÃ‰RABLES

November 22-27, 2022 | Benedum Center

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les MisÃ©rables.

This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les MisÃ©rables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les MisÃ©rables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les MisÃ©rables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

May 2-7, 2023 | Benedum Center

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONYÂ® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMYÂ® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).