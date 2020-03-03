12 Peers Theater's Ninth Season Will Explore Power and Equity

12 Peers Theater announced their ninth season with two regional premieres and the return of Mythburgh. Featuring plays by two of the hottest playwrights on the contemporary theatre scene, 12 Peers Theater's season brings the return of Robert Askins to Pittsburgh following City Theatre Company's 2016 production of his play Hand to God and presents an experimental retelling by Jaclyn Backhaus of one of the most compelling tales in our nation's history.

"We are thrilled to bring such complex and nuanced plays to Pittsburgh audiences," Artistic Director Vince Ventura said. "Our job is to entertain, while using our platform to ask difficult and relevant questions that are facing our community. Our 2020 season will do just that."

12 PEERS THEATER'S 2020 SEASON

MYTHBURGH SEASON 4

March 22, April 19, October 4, and November 1, 2020 Brillobox

4104 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Entering its fourth season, Mythburgh is telling the stories that make Pittsburgh unique! Is Jeff really dead? Will Clara keep Allison's secret? Will Geena ever forgive them? And what's going on with General Braddock's Gold? Get the answers to all of these questions and visit with all new ghosts, ghouls, and goblins when Mythburgh returns for Season 4.

The Squirrels

By Robert Askins

Playwright of the Broadway hit Hand to God

Directed by Vince Ventura

June 11 - 28, 2020

The Henry Heymann Theatre

The University of Pittsburgh

A squirrel war between the have-nuts and have-nots. Scurius, the patriarch of a family of gray squirrels, has collected enough nuts to last ten winters. When a group of starving fox squirrels begs him to share his hoard of food, animosity erupts into a ferocious war. The Squirrels is a surprisingly relevant, boundary-pushing, darkly satirical look at wealth inequality in which no creature comes out unscathed.

Men on Boats

By Jaclyn Backhaus

Directed by Kelly Trumbull

July 30 - August 16, 2020

The Henry Heymann Theatre

The University of Pittsburgh

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men on Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Told by an ensemble of 10 female identifying performers, Men on Boats is a fresh take on the consequences of power, entitlement, and masculinity.

DETAILS:

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION

412-626-6784 or www.12peers.org.

Single Tickets range from Name Your Own Priceto $25.00.

MYTHBURGH PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mythburgh performs March 22, April 19, October 4, and November 1, 2020.

Mythburgh tickets are always Name Your Own Price.

MAIN STAGE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursdays at 8:00 p.m.

Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT DATES

The Squirrels

Preview - June 11

Opening - June 12

Post-show Talkbacks - June 14, 21, 28

Men on Boats

Preview - July 30

Opening - July 31

Post-show Talkbacks - August 2, 9, 16

For a complete listing of performance times, please visit www.12peers.org or call 412-626-6784.

TICKETS

Flex Passes: $40.00 - $140.00

Single Tickets range from Name Your Own Price to $25.00 and are on sale now

DISCOUNTS

Artist: $20.00

Student: Name Your Own Price

Senior: Name Your Own Price

Dramatists Guild Members: Free through the Playwrights Welcome Program

All Preview Performances, Sunday Performances, and Monday Industry Night Performances in the 2020 Main Stage season are Name Your Own Price.

WHERE

Brillobox, 4104 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 (Bloomfield)

Port Authority bus routes: 86, 88

The Henry Heymann Theatre, 4301 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Port Authority bus routes: 54, 61A, 61B, 61C, 61D, 71A, 71B, 71C, 71D

PARKING

Parking available on Bigelow Blvd., Forbes Ave., Fifth Ave., or at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Parking Garage on Bigelow Blvd.





