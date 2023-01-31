A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM Comes to Pittsburgh Public Theater

Adapted and directed by Resident Director Justin Emeka, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM infuses the familiar tale with Black and African culture and traditions. This groundbreaking production is set in an urban dreamscape influenced by the art, music, and legacy of Harlem. The play will have audiences dreaming of love and magic from February 1 to 19 at the O'Reilly Theater. A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM IN HARLEM is presented by Dollar Bank, additional support is provided through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

"There is a long, long history of Black people performing Shakespeare that dates back hundreds of years, and yet still many questions about how to do so effectively and what it means to his plays," Emeka said. "Ultimately, we are Black artists who are unapologetically claiming our place as Black people inside Shakespeare's imaginary worlds."

The all-Black cast also turns relationships on their heads, as Hermia is in love with Lysandra, rather than the original's Lysander. "The young lovers in this production reflect the progressive ways that new generations are defining themselves by challenging gender norms and loving who they want on their own terms," Emeka said, "because I ultimately believe that is what Shakespeare intended those characters to do for the audiences of his time."

The cast features June Alvilda Almonte as Helena, Andre G. Brown as Bottom, Chrisala M. Brown as Mustard Seed, E. Mani Cadet as Egeus and Quince, Amara Granderson as Lysandra, Keith Lee Grant as Theseus and Oberon, Harry J. Hawkins IV as Flute, Akinlana Lowman as African Boy, Richard McBride as Starveling, Jaris Owens as Puck, Brenden Peifer as Demetrius, Portia as Hippolyta and Titania, Kelsey Robinson as Pease Blossom, Saige Smith as Hermia, Brian Starks as Snug, Marshall Weir Mabry IV as Snout, and Calina Womack as Cobweb.

The design and production team includes Stage Manager Heather Ankley, Scenic Designer Anka Lupes, Costume Designer Demeatria Boccella, Lighting Designer Jared Gooding, Sound & Projection Designer Zach Moore, Hair & Wig Designer Tenel Dorsey, Fight Director José Pérez IV, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, Associate Director Miyah Byers, Assistant Stage Manager Kelly Haywood, and Associate Costume Designer Damian E. Dominguez.