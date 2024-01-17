Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Phoenix!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Yount - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay McDonald - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - TheaterWorks
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christie Kerr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Direction Of A Play
Wolfe Bowart - ONE TWIG AT A TIME - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Best Ensemble
VAUD - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Griffith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Piper Pack-Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College
Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Performer In A Musical
Lillie Langston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Performer In A Play
Leonidas Karandreas - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater
Best Play
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dori Brown - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Van Rockwell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Grace Gebara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephen Kessen - BLEACHER BUMS - DST
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ONE TWIG AT A TIME - The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
