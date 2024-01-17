Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Yount - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsay McDonald - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - TheaterWorks

Best Direction Of A Musical

Christie Kerr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Direction Of A Play

Wolfe Bowart - ONE TWIG AT A TIME - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

Best Ensemble

VAUD - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Griffith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Piper Pack-Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College

Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Performer In A Musical

Lillie Langston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Performer In A Play

Leonidas Karandreas - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dori Brown - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Van Rockwell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Grace Gebara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephen Kessen - BLEACHER BUMS - DST

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ONE TWIG AT A TIME - The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre