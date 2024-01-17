Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Phoenix!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage Photo 3 Review: THE WIZ at ASU Gammage
The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month Photo 4 The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This Month

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Yount - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay McDonald - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - TheaterWorks

Best Direction Of A Musical
Christie Kerr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Direction Of A Play
Wolfe BowartONE TWIG AT A TIME - Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

Best Ensemble
VAUD - Tornabene Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Griffith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Piper Pack-Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Paradise Valley Community College

Best Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Performer In A Musical
Lillie Langston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Performer In A Play
Leonidas Karandreas - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Play
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dori Brown - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - TheaterWorks

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Van Rockwell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Grace Gebara - LEGALLY BLONDE - Marroney Theatre, presented by University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephen Kessen - BLEACHER BUMS - DST

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ONE TWIG AT A TIME - The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre


SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




RELATED STORIES

1
Diamond Bloom Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West Photo
'Diamond Bloom' Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West

Beginning January 15, 2024, 'Diamond Bloom' will be moved to storage as construction begins on the Museum of the West in Scottsdale.

2
Review: THE OTHER PLACE at Theatre Artists Studio Photo
Review: THE OTHER PLACE at Theatre Artists Studio

Sharr White’s THE OTHER PLACE benefits from Debra Rich's poignant and nuanced performance as the play's struggling protagonist. Theatre Artists Studio's production runs through February 4th.

3
Student Blog: The Art of the Audition Photo
Student Blog: The Art of the Audition

Nearly every great performance was preceded by an audition. As an actor, I’ve been through more audition processes than I can count. For many, an audition is one of the scariest parts of the whole process. However, I’ve picked up a few tricks that help me put my best foot forward in every audition.

4
COLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in March Photo
COLDER THAN HERE Comes to As If Theatre in March

Kenmore's As If Theatre Company announces its next production, Colder Than Here, written by Laura Wade and directed by artistic director Cindy Giese French. Running March 14-30, 2024, this British offbeat comedy is about finding light even in the darkest of times.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Videos

Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
The Woman in Black in Phoenix The Woman in Black
Herberger Theater Center (2/08-1/25)
Moving Movies in Phoenix Moving Movies
Ballet Arizona (2/15-2/18)
The Festival of New American Theatre in Phoenix The Festival of New American Theatre
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/05-1/25)
Malevo in Phoenix Malevo
The Madison Center for the Arts (2/23-2/23)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
The Lehman Trilogy in Phoenix The Lehman Trilogy
The Phoenix Theatre Company (1/24-2/11)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
Mean Girl High School Version in Phoenix Mean Girl High School Version
Musical Theatre of Anthem (2/22-2/25)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You