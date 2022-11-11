Valley Youth Theatre to Present A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL in December

December 2, 2022 marks the opening night of Valley Youth Theatre's 25th production of A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL. The Valley holiday tradition features talented young performers as the loveable storybook characters from our childhoods - Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Piglet and Winnie-The-Pooh.

Bobb Cooper, VYT's Producing Artistic Director explains, "This show has a special place in our hearts, VYT's production of A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail brings generations of people together, some come from out of state or even out of the country to share this delightful story with their families and friends. We are so deeply appreciative that so many families have made us part of their holiday traditions no matter where they are from or what their celebrations look like."

As a special addition to the show this year, audience members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation to the Salvation Army's Christmas Angel program. Leigh Ann Dolan, Valley Youth Theatre's Development and Communications Director explains, "Both Christmas Angel and A Winnie-The-Pooh Christmas Tail are such beloved Holiday traditions in the Valley. Valley Youth Theatre loves to give back and what better way than helping all Valley families have a magical Christmas!"

In addition, Valley Youth Theatre has partnered with Vet Tix for a military family appreciation show on December 20 at 12:30 pm. All seats for this show will be donated to members of the military and their families. Cooper explains, "we want to make lasting memories for our military families. It's our way of giving back to those who gave."

The cast of young performers rages in age from 8 to 16 years old and includes ten performers from Phoenix: Claire Calihan, Oliver Christie, Shaun Davis, Ellie Evans, Lucy Glow, Cora Hancock, Hudson Hubbell, Slye Leone, Vivian Nichols, Parker Pitt. Cast members from other cities include, Kylan Chait from Guadalupe, Jacquelyn Fuchs from Glendale, Jeremy Wood from Anthem and Xander Zeeb who lives in Mesa.

Along with its public shows, Valley Youth Theatre will host school field trips, as well as VYT's Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre. Books related to the production and accompanying study guides are provided to the children free-of-charge prior to seeing the show.

The show is directed by Guest Director and Valley Youth Theatre Alumni, Ashley Stultz, with co-Music Direction by Mark Fearey and Tyler Thompson. Lighting design is by Dawson Buckholz, and costume design by Karol Cooper. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall.

A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail runs from December 2 - 23, 2022. Public performances include Weekend though December 18th and Weekdays shows on December 20-23. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix, Ticket prices are $22.50 and can be purchased at www.vyt.com or by calling the box office at 602-253-8188.

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund as well as their annual fundraising event, the VYTal (Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership) Affair, in August.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.

The playbill with cast and staff bios are located HERE and promotional photos will be posted when available..