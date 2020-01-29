VYT's THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA Opens Next Friday

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) opens the fourth production in the theatre's 31st anniversary season, The Princess and the Pea, on Friday, February 7, at Valley Youth Theatre, 525 N 1st Street, in Downtown Phoenix. This production runs through February 23 and marks the sixth time VYT has produced this play. Other seasons that included it were 1992, 1996, 2001, 2007 and 2013.

According to Bobb Cooper, VYT's Producing Artistic Director and Director of this show, "I selected this particular Hans Christian Andersen tale because everyone loves a princess and, in this story, there are five! Each one of these princesses is very diverse in their attitude, appearance and approach to life...much like the young actors who portray them. We're really quite proud of the fact that the social, cultural and economic diversity of this city is so well represented in this - and every - VYT cast."

The cast includes six performers from Phoenix: Colin Graeff, Elllie Pompay, Angelica Saario, McKinnon Simmons, Sydney Vance and Justin Vaught. Cast members from other cities include Gwyneth Doebbeling, from Ahwatukee, Kendall Hook, from Scottsdale, Anna Mettes, from Glendale, Nora Palerma, Paradise Valley and Maya Vargas who lives in Litchfield Park.

This play is directed by guest director, Carolyn Marie Wright. Costume design is by VYT's award-winning Resident Costume Designer, Karol Cooper. Scenic design is by Dori Brown and the Production Stage Manager is Joycelin Jacobs-Schwartz.

For more information about VYT and its performing arts programs, go to www.vyt.com.





