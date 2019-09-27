TheaterWorks PuppetWorks PuppetWorks Season Opens With Spooktacular Halloween Show

TheaterWorks opens their 2019-20 PuppetWorks season with Boo! A Halloween Spooktacular taking place October 12, 19 and 26. Boo! continues the black light style of puppetry which causes the puppets, scenery and even the audience to glow-in-the-dark. Boo! will be performed at 9am, 10:30 am and 12 pm at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Wailing Willow Way is the scariest street in town where no kid dares to trick-or-treat. Denny, Kenny and Penny venture down the street on the hunt for a fun-filled Halloween adventure. Hilariously spooky shenanigans ensue as they meet witches in the woods, a Gloomy Ghost and Count Fang as they travel through a Haunted Graveyard and encounter a Vampire's mansion.

The entire production is performed under black lights in the McMillin black box theater, creating a glow-in-the-dark experience where puppets, set and even the audience members glow. Each 40-minute show includes a post-show tutorial on the puppets used in the show and a brief overview of puppetry manipulation. After the show there is an option for a make and take workshop for $4.00 where audience members can make their own simple puppet to take home with them. Productions are geared towards audience members ages 3-8, but are enjoyed by all.

Local playwright and multiple ariZoni Award winner C. Lynn Johnson wrote the script for the Boo! production. Johnson has collaborated with Theater Works on multiple Youth Works and Puppet Works productions.

Puppets used in the production were designed by local costume designer Cari Smith who is currently serving as costume designer for Phoenix Theatre and for TheaterWorks' upcoming production of The Crucible.

Theater Works' PuppetWorks season continues with Elf Initiation which takes the stage December 7, 14, and 21, 2019.

General admission tickets for Boo! are just $10. The production takes place in the McMillin Theater of the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345). To purchase tickets or find out more about Theater Works and the PuppetWorks productions, contact the Box Office at (623) 815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





