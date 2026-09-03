Video: Phoenix Theatre Company Shares 'Master of the House' Clip From LES MISÉRABLES

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Phoenix Theatre Company posted a new teaser clip spotlighting 'Master of the House' from its production of LES MISÉRABLES, giving audiences a preview of the number's comic energy ahead of upcoming performances. The video features Terey Summers and Toby Yatso as the Thénardiers, with the company describing the pairing as bringing 'a little chaos and a lot of personality' to the roles.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on Victor Hugo's novel, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. 'Master of the House' is one of the show's best-known comic set pieces, offering a tonal break from the musical's darker central narrative through the scheming, larcenous innkeepers who briefly cross paths with the story's main characters.

The teaser is the latest in a string of promotional clips Phoenix Theatre Company has released for its LES MISÉRABLES production, which has drawn strong ticket demand and prompted an extension of its run through October 18. Earlier videos from the company have spotlighted other numbers from the score, including 'Stars' and 'Bring Him Home,' as part of an ongoing rollout of teasers ahead of the show's closing weeks.

The new footage points viewers toward tickets for the full staged production, continuing the company's pattern of using short musical previews to build interest in individual numbers. More on the production's other teaser videos can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the show's song teasers.

Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming