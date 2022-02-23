Talent From Phoenix' Musical Theatre Community Perform AT THE BALLET, April 24

Talent from Phoenix' musical theater community have gathered together to perform an evening of Broadway Cabaret to support Convergence Ballet and its outreach programs.

AT THE BALLET - Broadway Cabaret will be held April 24 at 6 pm at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, 6201 N. 7th St. All funds raised will go to support Convergence Ballet and its PLIES program, which provides ballet training for Title 1 students, including full tuition, transportation, dancewear and costumes.

Headlining AT THE BALLET is Valley actor Seth Tucker, known for his award winning roles including "Leaf" in Phoenix Theatre's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (winner of ariZoni and Encore Awards), as well as Jacob in La Cage aux Folles for Arizona Broadway Theater and Emcee in Cabaret for Fuse Productions.

Tucker will be joined by other top talent from Phoenix' musical theatre community including Brenda Jean Foley, Taylor Hudson, Christopher Elliott, Shani Elise Barrett, Marlene Gerstman, Molly LaJoie and Chris Chavez. Lincoln Wright, the Music Director for the Hale Centre Theater in Gilbert will accompany on piano.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale at ballettheatreofphx.org or convergenceballet.org.

For more information on PLIES visit convergenceballet.org/plies.