TOLSTOY'S THE DEATH OF IVAN ILYICH Comes to Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble announces the American premiere of Stephen Sharkey's stage adaptation of Tolstoy's the Death of Ivan Ilyich on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7:00 pm. Preview performances will be on Saturday, February 29 at 7pm and Sunday, March 1 at 3pm.

The show will run through March 12 at Paradise Theatre Factory, 64 East 4th Street.

Sharkey (Arturo Ui, 2016) adapted Tolstoy's famous novella into a 60-minute one-person immersive performance piece. Ivan an arrogant and powerful public prosecutor trapped in purgatory grapples with his own demise, in this wry and dynamic adaptation.

Leo Lion, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Associate Artistic Director is the director of Tolstoy's The Death of Ivan Ilyich. New York veteran actor, Craig Smith is Ivan.

Design team includes Juan Merchan as set and light designer, costumes are by PTE resident designer Debbi Hobson, PTE resident composer and sound designer is Ellen Mandel, videos and projections by PTE resident designer Attilio Rigotti.

Due to the nature of this production, seating is very limited. Tickets are $35 and may be obtained at PhoenixTheatreEnsemble.org or 212-352-3101. Group discounts available, call 212-465-3446.

Running time: 55 minutes (without intermission)

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is a non-profit theatre company now in its 16th season of presenting new and classical works. The company produces in NYC and in Rockland County, NY. The 2019-20 season includes Women & Patriarchy Staged Reading Series (Trojan Women, The Duchess of Malfi, Hedda Gabler, and Dusa, Fish, Stas and Vi). Mainstage Stephen Sharkey's stage adaptation of Tolstoy's The Death of Ivan Ilych Feb/March NYC; and the world premiere of Peter Danish's Last Call; the company also produced a total of nine commissioned short plays on the theme of Women & Patriarchy and an Arts-in-Education program in NYC Public Schools.





