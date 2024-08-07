THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Opens This Friday At Herberger Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre will present The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel and the beloved Disney film beginning this Friday, August 9, 2024, at the Herberger Theater Center, with a special preview for HopeKids and their families on Thursday, August 8.

VYT’s production of The Hunch-back of Notre Dame promises to be a theatrical event filled with talented performances, stunning visuals, and unforgettable music. The story, which explores themes of love, acceptance, and inner beauty, is brought to life by a diverse and dynamic cast of young performers from across the Valley. Valley Youth Theatre is known for bringing the magic of storytelling, the power of mu-sic, and the lessons of life to the stage.

“The journey of Quasimodo, the bell ringer of Notre Dame, embodies the resilience of the human spirit. Despite his challenges, Quasimodo views the world with wonder and hope, a perspective that aligns with Valley Youth Theatre’s ethos. His adventure, driven by courage and a longing to be ‘Out There,’ reminds us that the world, with its challenges, is also filled with beauty, love, and acceptance. At VYT, we are committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the arts. Through productions like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, we aim to create not just performers, but empathetic, creative, and confident individuals, teaching them the importance of resilience, teamwork, and compassion,” said Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Bille Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer.

This ensemble brings together diverse and vibrant young talents from various parts of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, showcasing the best of the Valley’s youth in a production that promises to be unforgettable.

Running August 9 to 25, 2024 at Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Downtown Phoenix. $18-$36 plus service fees. Tickets can be purchased by visiting vyt.com/tickets or contacting the Herberger Theater Center Box Office at (602) 252-8497.

