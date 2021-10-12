Stray Cat to Continue 20th Anniversary Season With OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

Stray Cat will continue their 20th Anniversary Season with four incredibly fierce young actresses - all making their Stray Cat debuts - in the second ever national production of the NYT Critic's Pick, John Gassner Award-winning, Kilroy's List member, LTC Carnaval of New Latinx Work finalist, and Relentless Award semifinalist - Alexis Scheer's pitch black comedy OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD. All in time for Halloween.

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD by Alexis Scheer

Directed by Virginia Olivieri

October 29 - November 13, 2021

This production would be rated R for adult content, adult language, stage horror, and two acts of extreme violence.

Exorcising the patriarchy.

In this fierce and feverish dark comedy that exploded Off-Broadway right before the zombie plague hit us, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A dizzying, terrifying, and hilarious roller coaster ride through the dangers and damages of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has perhaps never been laid so bare nor been so much twisted fun. And just in time for Halloween.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

FRIDAY 10.29 @ 7:30PM - OFFICIAL OPENING NIGHT

SATURDAY 10.30 @ 7:30PM

SUNDAY 10.31 @ 2:00PM

WEDNESDAY 11.3 @ 7:30PM

THURSDAY 11.4 @ 7:30PM

FRIDAY 11.5 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY 11.6 @ 2:00PM

SATURDAY 11.6 @ 7:30PM

WEDNESDAY 11.10 @ 7:30PM

THURSDAY 11.11 @ NO PERFORMANCE - VETERANS DAY

FRIDAY 11.12 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY 11.13 @ 7:30PM

WHERE:

Tempe Center for the Arts

STUDIO THEATRE

700 W Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

PLENTY OF FREE PARKING AVAILABLE!**

**THE PARKING GARAGE RIGHT NEXT TO THE VENUE IS NOW OPEN. ALL PATRONS WILL RECEIVE COMPLIMENTARY VALIDATION.

TICKETS:

$20 ALL SEATS, ALL SEASON in celebration of their 20th ANNIVERSARY. Student Tickets available for $10 IN PERSON WITH VALID STUDENT ID

**prices do not include service or convenience fees

Buy online 24/7 at http://straycattheatre.org

or https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/events/resident-artists/stray-cat-theatre

or call 480.350.2822

VACCINATION AND MASK POLICY WILL REMAIN UPDATED ON STRAY CAT WEBSITE AND IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/events/coronavirus-covid-19

CAST:

PIPE - Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger (STRAY CAT DEBUT!)

SQUEEZE - Jazmyne Plantillas (STRAY CAT DEBUT!)

KIT - Angel Sicairos (STRAY CAT DEBUT!)

ZOOM - Jasmyn Gade (STRAY CAT DEBUT!)