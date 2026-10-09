 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: Proof at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company

Proof: A Tony & Pulitzer-Winning Love Story at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company

By:
Spotlight: Proof at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company

The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Proof" comes to Arizona Theatre Company in Phoenix. Buy Tickets now.

"Proof" follows Catherine, a brilliant young woman who has spent years in the shadow of her father's genius. When his former student makes an extraordinary discovery in the family archives, Catherine finds herself in a clash with her sister and a romance that asks her to trust her heart. Funny, tender, and deeply human, the play tells an inspirational story about love, ambition, and self-discovery.

The production runs October 24 through November 8 at Tempe Center for the Arts as part of Arizona Theatre Company's 2026–2027 season.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS

Proof in Phoenix Proof
Temple of Music and Art (9/27-10/17)
EUREKA DAY in Phoenix EUREKA DAY
Stray Cat Theatre (10/09-10/17)
Murder at the Magic Show II in Phoenix Murder at the Magic Show II
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater on Broadway (4855 East Broadway, Tucson) (10/09-10/10) PHOTOS
The Wiz (Touring) in Phoenix The Wiz (Touring)
Mesa Arts Center (11/20-11/22)
Campbell, Rogers, and Denver: A Tribute in Phoenix Campbell, Rogers, and Denver: A Tribute
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (11/06-11/21)
SHE LOVES ME in Phoenix SHE LOVES ME
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/17-10/31)
Hi-Fi Holiday Concert in Phoenix Hi-Fi Holiday Concert
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (12/04-12/19)
The Crucible in Phoenix The Crucible
Actors PLAYground (10/02-10/11)
Sabaton, Pop Evil & Wings of Steel in Phoenix Sabaton, Pop Evil & Wings of Steel
Arizona Financial Theatre (11/11-11/11)
Stop Kiss in Phoenix Stop Kiss
Tornabene Theatre (10/15-12/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets