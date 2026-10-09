Spotlight: Proof at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company

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The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Proof" comes to Arizona Theatre Company in Phoenix. Buy Tickets now.

"Proof" follows Catherine, a brilliant young woman who has spent years in the shadow of her father's genius. When his former student makes an extraordinary discovery in the family archives, Catherine finds herself in a clash with her sister and a romance that asks her to trust her heart. Funny, tender, and deeply human, the play tells an inspirational story about love, ambition, and self-discovery.

The production runs October 24 through November 8 at Tempe Center for the Arts as part of Arizona Theatre Company's 2026–2027 season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 29 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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