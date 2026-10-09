Spotlight: Proof at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company
Proof: A Tony & Pulitzer-Winning Love Story at Lavidge / Arizona Theatre Company
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Proof" comes to Arizona Theatre Company in Phoenix. Buy Tickets now.
"Proof" follows Catherine, a brilliant young woman who has spent years in the shadow of her father's genius. When his former student makes an extraordinary discovery in the family archives, Catherine finds herself in a clash with her sister and a romance that asks her to trust her heart. Funny, tender, and deeply human, the play tells an inspirational story about love, ambition, and self-discovery.
The production runs October 24 through November 8 at Tempe Center for the Arts as part of Arizona Theatre Company's 2026–2027 season.
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Proof
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